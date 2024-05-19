4A STATE TENNIS: Sandpoint girls win first title in school history, Rickert wins singles championship







BOISE Freshman Pepper Rickert won all four of her matches in straight sets to capture the girls singles title and Sandpoint claimed the 4A girls state tennis title for the first time in school history as play concluded Saturday at the Appleton Tennis Center . This has always been a goal of mine and it feels so great to achieve the team win record as a freshman, Rickert said. I've been working towards this my whole life and I've worked really hard this season with the team and with my hitting coach in Spokane to prepare for this. In the championship match, Rickert led 3-2 in the first set and then won nine games in a row to take home the title. The girl who played Pepper in the championship game (Brinley Nelson) was a very strong hitter and also a freshman, head coach Kent Anderson said. They fought hard and there were long, big runs, every player hitting hard, and there were all those drop shots and lobs, it was fun to watch. In the semifinals, Nelson faced Bulldog Neva Reseska, who was instrumental in helping Sandpoint bring home the team title. Neva had a great tournament; “I'm proud of her,” Anderson said. The girl she beat before facing Nelson ended up coming third. Neva came to play and was a big reason why we won state as a team. In the girls' doubles, Aubrey Knowles and Sydney Webb finished second. The pair's route to the championship match was tough, and they survived a long three-set semifinal to get there. In the semi-finals, after losing the first set, Webb and Knowles trailed 4-2 in the second set, but miraculously came back to win. Point by point, they continued to connect, getting stronger and stronger as the match went on, Anderson said. It was really emotional. The other team scored six straight points during the tiebreaker to go up 9-7, but somehow Sydney and Aubrey found a way. Anderson also noted how Elly Tutin and Brennan Johnson took home a key mixed doubles win. They did very well this year, Anderson said. Every point counts towards a team championship and it was so close. It turned out that we won by more than one point, but that could have been the difference. Matthew Norton and Jacob Dawson also competed in the boys' singles for Sandpoint, each winning two matches. They both played very well, Anderson said. Jacob was just an eyelash away from winning the whole thing. The boy who won it, Jacob played it very close. I will definitely come back next year. The Sandpoints girls will be back next year too, with even more firepower. GIRLS TEAM SCORES 1, Sandpoint, 40.5; 2, Bishop Kelly 32.5; 3, Hillcrest 29.5; 4, Idaho Falls 21; 5, Ridgevue 13, T6, Century, Twin Falls 11; 8, Emmett 8; 9, Pocatello 6; T10, Blackfoot, Horizon 4; 12, Vallivue 3; 13, Bonneville 2; T14, Canyon Ridge, Wood River 1; 16, Lakeland 0.5. BOYS TEAM SCORES 1, Century 42; 2, Bishop Kelly 34.5; 3 Twin Falls 28; 4, Bosrivier 25; 5, Idaho Falls 17; 6, Emmett 11; 7, Skyview 9; 8, Zandpunt 7.5; 9, Bonneville 4; 10, Burley3; T11, Hillcrest, Ridgevue 2; 13, Lakeland 1.5; 14, Canyon Ridge 1. SANDPUNT RESULTS GIRLS SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Pepper Rickert, Sandpoint, d. Emma Pierson, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-0. QUARTERFINAL: Rickert d. Maggie Scanlan, Bishop Kelly, 6-0, 6-1. SEMI-FINAL: Rickert, d. Shay Shippen, Horizon, 6-0, 6-1. CHAMPIONSHIP: Rickert d. Brinley Nelson, Hillcrest 6-2, 6-0. GIRLS SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Neva Reseska, Sandpoint, d. Addi Westwood, Idaho Falls, 6-4, 6-2. QUARTERFINALS: Reseska, d.Madelyn Ames, Ridgevue, 6-1, 6-2. SEMI-FINAL: Brinley Nelson, Hillcrest, d. Cons. SEMIFINALS Addi Westwood, Idaho Falls, d. Reseska, 6-3, 6-3. GIRLS DOUBLES FIRST ROUND: Sydney Webb/Aubrey Knowles, Sandpoint d. Laura Harris/Regan Jackson, Vallivue, 6-3, 6-2. QUARTERFINAL: Webb/Knowles, d. Meg Sutton/Alaina Bitton, Century, 6-3, 6-3. SEMI-FINAL: Webb/Knowles, d. Keionna Roy/Brianna Freeborn, Blackfoot, 4-6, 6-4, 12-10. CHAMPIONSHIP: Sofia Guzman/Kayla Nielson, Bishop Kelly, d. Webb/Knowles, 6-2, 6-2. BOYS SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Jacob Dawson, Sandpoint, d. Chase Peterson, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-1. QUARTERFINAL: Dawson, d. Joel Perry, Idaho Falls, 6-4, 6-3. SEMIFINALS: Noah Cox, Twin Falls, d. Jacob Dawson, Sandpoint, 6-0, 6-4. Cons. SEMI-FINAL: Steffan Schrader, Skyview, d. Dawson, 6-4, 6-1. BOYS SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Matthew Norton, Sandpoint, d. Andy Hinkson, Idaho Falls, 3-6, 6-4, 11-9. QUARTERFINAL: Jack Tobin, Bishop Kelly, d. Norton, 6-0, 6-0. Cons. SECOND ROUND: Norton, d. Ethan Myler, Century, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Disadvantages THIRD ROUND: Steffan Schrader, Skyview, d. Norton, 6-3, 6-4. BOYS DOUBLE FIRST ROUND: Ryan Lewis/Brenner Warren, Emmett, d. Ethan Ballard/Nathan Duke, Sandpoint, 6-2, 6-2. Cons. FIRST ROUND: Carson Steffensen/Jaden Bouck, Hillcrest, d. Ballard/Hertog, 6-3, 6-3. MIXED DOUBLE FIRST ROUND: Charlese Bennett/Brad Wadley, Ridgevue, d. Elly Tutin/Brennan Johnson, Sandpoint, 6-3, 6-1. Cons. FIRST ROUND: Tutin/Johnson, d. Cody Mckinnon/Sydney Nickum, Wood River, 7-6, 1-6, 10-7. Cons. SECOND ROUND: Shep Bulter/Macie Sutton, Century, d. Tutin/Johnson, Sandpoint, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-5. Sandpoint freshman Pepper Rickert shows off the 4A girls singles championship trophy along with state runner-up girls doubles duo Aubrey Knowles (left) and Sydney Webb (right).



