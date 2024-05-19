Wells, St. Clair Shores native and 1980 Olympic Games hockey gold medalist, dies at 66

Mark Wells, the last player added to the 1980 U.S. hockey team that became known as the famed “Miracle on Ice” gang during the Lake Placid Olympics, has died. He was 66.

The Miracle on Ice team announced his death on Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A cause of death was not announced.

“He was so much more than an Olympic hero,” Wells' official Facebook page posted early Saturday afternoon. “He was a friend to everyone he met. Just a great man. Please grant his family and loved ones the privacy they deserve during this time of great sadness.”

Wells grew up in St. Clair Shores and graduated from Lake Shore High School in 1975 before playing at Bowling Green from 1975 to 1979, despite not receiving a scholarship until after his freshman season.

A standout forward, he was picked for Team USA ahead of the Lake Placid Olympics after recording 83 points (26 goals) during his senior season at Bowling Green.

Small for his position, just 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, Brooks considered others to complete Team USA, but Wells lobbied Brooks and won the final spot. He won that last spot, unlike Brooks, the legendary coach who was the last player removed from the 1960 gold medal-winning team.

“I remember spitting at his feet and saying, 'No, Herb, this is my dream,'” Wells, who was injured shortly before the 1980 Olympics, putting his roster position in jeopardy, told the New York Times for a 2002 story. “I worked my ass off for years. Let me try it.”

He got that shot and was assigned to defend Valeri Kharlamov, the Soviet Union's best player, in the first medal match (back then the Olympics used round-robin to determine the medal winners). The Soviet Union had won the four previous gold medals and five of the previous six and were heavily favored in 1980, but the United States stunned the giants 4-3. ABC sportscaster Al Michaels stated, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

Team USA won the gold medal two days later, beating Finland.

Wells had three points (two goals) at the 1980 Olympics; the goals came against Norway and Romania in the preliminary round of the tournament.

Ken Morrow, a Michigan native, Flint native and Wells' teammate and roommate at Bowling Green, was also on the team.

“I had heard that Mark was a great player in the Detroit area when I played in Flint,” Morrow said in an interview on OctoPulse, the podcast of The Detroit News/Detroit Red Wings. “We were teammates on the Detroit Junior Red Wings in 1974-75 and we were both recruited to Bowling Green that year. The coach, Ron Mason, (future Michigan State coach) was one of the best coaches I ever played for and Mark was one of the best scorers in college hockey. He helped put Bowling Green on the hockey map.

“When Herb Brooks was looking for a fourth-line control center with Eric Stobel and Phil Verchota, he went with the best skater and that was a big plus for Mark. Here's a guy, a No. 1 center in college and all of a sudden he was asked to play a different role. You either adapted, or you didn't play. We ran four lines and our training focused on shifts of 45 seconds, but he could also control.

Wells was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens 176th overall in the 1977 NHL Draft and played briefly in Montreal's system before being traded to his hometown Red Wings. He declined the trade, was released from his contract and entered the New York Rangers system. He never played in the NHL. Wells played briefly with Flint and Fort Wayne in the International Hockey League, Oklahoma City of the Central Hockey League and Nova Scotia of the American Hockey League. His best minor league season was with New Haven of the AHL, when he scored 43 points (19 goals) in 1980-81.

In 1983, Wells was retired from hockey and returned to Michigan, where he began working at a restaurant. According to multiple reports, he suffered a serious back/spinal cord injury that led to a lifetime of pain. That led to multiple surgeries and a regular prescription of morphine, and he eventually begged doctors to stop prescribing it.

“It makes you tired and numb,” Wells told The New York Times. “I was in a fog.”

In fact, Wells didn't skate for 16 years, until just before a “Miracle on Ice” reunion in 2002, two years before the hit movie “Miracle” hit theaters, bringing a whole new generation into the team's fan base. Wells briefly featured in a practice match in 2002 and even shot on goal, despite concerns from his old teammates that he would suffer serious injuries if he played.

Wells spent most of his post-playing career in Michigan, in Metro Detroit and later upstate. The medical problems led to financial problems, causing him to sell his 1980 gold medal for $40,000. The buyer ultimately sold that gold medal for more than $300,000.

In 2014, the St. Clair Shores ice rink at the Civic Ice Arena was named after Wells.

In 1992, he was inducted into the Bowling Green Athletics Hall of Fame.

“Sad day today for our 1980 Olympic team,” Mike Eruzione, captain of the “Miracle on Ice” team, wrote on X on Saturday, saying Wells died Friday. “Great teammate, obviously a great hockey player and we will miss him.”

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Saturday evening.

