Answering the question the world wants to know: What happened to Tyler Hansbrough?

I know it's a question that keeps you up at night. Tossing and turning in bed as you crawl out from under the covers, stare straight at the ceiling and wonder: What is Tyler Hansbrough doing these days?

This question came up during one of the Knicks vs Pacers betting live streams as we reminisced about Psycho T's playing days with the Indiana Pacers. I'm sure you've never thought about one of the most dominant college basketball players of the 2000s, but if you're looking for the great Tarheel, he's now going full Psycho T mode on the pickleball court.

I thought pickleball would be a relaxing, low-impact hobby for old people, but it is this maniac running around on the field? I'll pass it on if I ever pick up a paddle and join in. I'm not afraid of competition, but I'm terrified of Psycho T. Just look into his dead shark eyes and you can see that he loves to win and will do whatever it takes to achieve victory.

I mean, good for Hansbrough. Some pros struggle to find a replacement for basketball when they retire, but Hansbrough has found something to get the competitive juices flowing now that his playing days are over. I guess pickleball makes sense considering this crazy guy in high school said he could play well.Texas style ping pong“also”full contact ping pong.” A version of table tennis where when someone scores two points in a row, the opponent must lift their shirt and the scorer can laser a ping-pong ball at the opponent's bare stomach.

I couldn't imagine a ping pong ball coming out of a Psycho T's forehand. I doubt there are any regulated Texas Style competitions, but this is exactly the kind of game I imagine Hansbrough creating with his friends growing up in Missouri. Tyler Hansbrough looks like the kid in high school who, if you went to their house, you never knew if you'd come home alive. There was always the threat that someone would break a bone if they went all out, no matter what game you were playing. You kept going back, but you regretted it every time.

Hansborough was drafted by the Pacers in 2009 and later played some solid backup minutes for Paul George's playoff teams. We even once had the legendary brother duo Tyler and Ben Hansbrough. It's objectively hilarious that Hansbrough gets drafted by the Pacers, because of course Indiana drafts a white guy known for hustling. The Pacers are pretty bad at drafting and have made some wild picks in the middle of the first round, but I guess I can't blame them for taking Hansborough with the 13th pick? The Lakers thought Adam Morrison, a college baller, would be a star. It was better than concluding that we needed TJ Leaf or the no-good Plumlee brother.

It was fun watching Hansborough in Indiana because whenever he took the field there was always the x-factor of not knowing if he was going to go all out for Psycho T. He will forever be remembered in Indiana for acting in egregious fouls during the Eastern Conference semifinals. with the Big 3 Heat. Psycho T hammered D. Wade on a layup, and a minute later Udonis Haslem returned the favor by destroying Hanbrough's face with a two-handed Hulk smash. If only the Heat hadn't been a super team, the Pacers could have gone to the NBA Finals and lost to the Spurs or the Mavs. Those were the days. If this current Pacers team had someone like Hansbrough to bring the crazy factor, then maybe teams wouldn't question its toughness. *sigh*

Fuck it, Psycho T college highlights…

(Nothing beats a classic YouTube highlight reel from 2009. Using Puddle of Mud for the music might be the whitest thing of all time, but it fits)