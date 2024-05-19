The late rally falls short as the Bulls season comes to an end





TAMPA (May 18, 2024) The University of South Florida (26-29, 11-16 AAC) fought to the finish in Saturday's regular season finale, but fell short in a 10-7 loss to the UAB Dragons (26-27, 13-14 AAC), a result that ended the Bulls' season before they qualified for the conference tournament.

South Florida kept its tournament hopes alive with an 8-4 victory over UAB on Friday night, but faced another must-win in Saturday's final. The Bulls rallied in the ninth inning with three runs and plated the tying run with one out, but couldn't complete the comeback. The Blazers led 5-0 after the top of the second inning before the Bulls chipped away to make it a 5-3 affair in the bottom of the third. UAB extended the lead to 10-3 in the sixth inning and USF continued to battle until the final out. Seniors Joaquin Monque (Weston), Johannes Montes (Toa Alto, Puerto Rico) and Ben Rozenblum (Coral Springs) both drove in runs during the ninth inning rally. Saturday was the final game for South Florida's seniors. In the top of the ninth inning Hunter Mink (Palm Harbor) went from the dugout to the mound to force a pitching change with his twin brother Tanner Mink (Palm Harbor) leaves the game to a standing ovation. Fellow senior Riley Skeen (Pompano Beach) recorded the finale off-screen to cap off a stellar final campaign. The upper class included the Minks, Montes, Monque, Rozenblum, Drew Brutcher (lake area), Riley Skeen (Pompano Beach), Dominic Madonna (Lady Lake), Kyle Scrap (Tampa), Peyton Christmas (Sarasota) and student managers Dusty Snyder And Jackson Cothren . Remarkable Brutcher concludes his standout career in South Florida tied for fourth in program history in home runs (40), eighth in extra-base hits (86) and ninth in walks (135). About USF Baseball The USF Baseball program played its first season in 1966 and is entering its 59th seasone season in 2024 under head coach Billy Kon (seventh season). The Bulls have made fourteen NCAA Tournament appearances, including four since 2015, and earned their first-ever Super Regional berth in 2021. USF was ranked in the Top 25 by five different publications in the final 2021 polls, even coming in at No. 1 to stand. 16. The Bulls have won five conference tournament titles (3 Sun Belt, 1 Metro and 1 American) and six regular season championships (3 Sun Belt, 2 Metro and 1 C-USA). USF baseball players have been recognized with All-America honors twelve times, most recently with third baseman David Villar in 2018, and 19 have earned Freshman All-America honors, most recently Erik Snow in 2023. Four Bulls were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Former 2018 first-round pick Shane McClanahan became the program's first-ever MLB All-Star in 2022 and was the starting pitcher for the American League. #GoBulls

