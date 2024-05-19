Eau Claire Arena football team announced for 2025





EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – An arena football team is coming to Eau Claire in 2025. Arena League officials announced Friday that Eau Claire will join Hot Springs, Arkansas as the two new expansion teams next year, with Duluth (MN), Springfield (MO), Waterloo (IA) and Kansas City (MO) as the four first teams to take the field this season. The games will be played on the arena floor of the Sonnentag Event Center, with season tickets starting at $115 dollars, while single-game tickets start at $15 dollars. During a press event at the Eau Claire Event District, Arena League Advisor Tommy Benizio spoke about the league's decision to expand to Eau Claire and the vision they have for the new Eau Claire franchise. We explored many different communities and encountered many different arenas. For this to work, you have to have a city that's not too big and not too small, with an arena, right? Benizio noted. If we think we would attract 4,000 fans per game, it is almost uncomfortable to play in an arena with 18,000 seats. There's something special about being kind of a big fish in a smaller pond, so we wanted a community that can support that, but it's a little bit smaller, so instead of playing in the shadows of the real Vikings in Minneapolis, we can be in Eau. Claire, and I hope to become a bit like the Packers for the city, right? The Arena League is led by commissioner and NFL Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Tim Brown. Brown notes that another influence on the decision was a fan vote by the league, which surveyed fans in the Midwest region where they would like to see the league expand to 2025. Next to anyone else, the Eau Claire community was among the top voters in our poll, Brown said. This show of passion for bringing football to Eau Claire, along with the positive reception we received from Mike Schneider for Wyatt Tinnen and their staff at the {Sonnentag} arena, and other local business leaders, made the city a clear choice. Brown also spoke about the league's desire to work with Eau Claire residents who want to be involved with the team. While the league is willing to own and operate the team, we believe it would have stronger roots in Eau Claire if it were owned, at least in part, by local leaders who want to invest in something that is good for their hometown . Brown stated. I would like to speak personally with interested people about my participation in this team. In addition, the team announced a Name-The-Team contest, where members of the Eau Claire community can submit team name, mascot and logo ideas with the chance to not only name the new squad, but also win prizes such as season tickets and the chance to lead the team onto the field during a home game. More information about the naming contest and other team topics can be found here. Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

