'Nasty' serves up a spicy portrait of tennis bad boy Ilie Nastase from the 70s





There's a scene early in the documentary “Nasty,” a compelling portrait of 1970s Romanian tennis bad boy Ilie Năstase, in which the Grand Slam champion's mentor and longtime doubles partner Ion Țiriac remembers Năstase learned to ski. The young prodigy was a fast learner – perhaps too fast. “He skied down perfectly,” says Țiriac, “except he hit the fence because I didn't teach him to stop.” It would be difficult to find a better metaphor for the free-wheeling, fast-living Năstase, a 'wild child', 'rock star' and 'unashamed, elegant, angry, capricious bon vivant' who is a fitting subject for the documentary, directed by Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu and Tudor D. Popescu. The film, a co-production between HBO Documentaries Europe and Romania's Libra Films, will have a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23 and will be shown across Europe on Max the following day. The eccentric, sulky and foul-mouthed Năstase burst onto the scene at a time when tennis was losing its hypocritical image, paving the way for such mavericks as John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors. He left an indelible impression while helping transform tennis into a TV-ready sport. He also knew how to behave on the field. He won more than 100 titles on the ATP tour while becoming the first world number 1 player in the history of the ATP rankings. Speak with Variety Ahead of Cannes, Năstase admits he was 'lucky' to be playing in a different era, when his antics both on and off the pitch – which earned him the nickname 'Nasty' – sparked controversy, but in those more permissive times were generally tolerated. “Today it would be impossible to do what I did then,” he says. Using a wealth of footage sourced from tennis tournaments, federations, public broadcasters and private archives around the world, the filmmakers colorfully recreate the spirit of the times and take audiences from the courts of Wimbledon and Roland Garros to clubs like Studio 54. During his playing years, Năstase was a notorious prankster who seemed as determined to convince his opponents as he was to beat them on the field. He was a divisive figure at every tournament, even as his name lit up the marquee. Spectators showered him with boos as they celebrated his remarkable talent. But years later, when directors asked those who knew him best to smear Năstase with dirt, they responded with praise instead. “I told them, 'Okay, now we're building a statue for Mr. Năstase, tell me what you didn't like about him,'” says Giurgiu. “And they told me, 'It's Ilie, and his generosity and his great qualities were much more important [than his bad behavior].'” To be fair, not everyone agrees, and “Nasty” doesn't shy away from the controversies the former tennis great has stirred up in recent years. In 2017, Năstase sparked an angry backlash after making racist comments about then-pregnant Serena Williams' unborn child; he was later punished after a profanity-laced tirade he delivered as captain of the Romanian national team during a clash with Great Britain. Năstase apologized for his comments about Williams, posting on Facebook that he was “fully aware that nothing can truly excuse my statements.” Still spoken Varietythe 77-year-old seems to have few doubts about the life he has led. “You have such a great career and life that a few regrets don't mean anything,” he says. “That's part of life.” It's a philosophy that Năstase perhaps best sums up during the film, when he mischievously says into the camera, “Being number one, while being naughty and enjoying life: is there anything more beautiful than that?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/film/global/nasty-ilie-nastase-cannes-1236008608/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos