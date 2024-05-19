Sports
Manika Batra reaches new peak in the TT world rankings, on her way to Olympic glory
India has never been a powerhouse in the table tennis world, but Manika Batra is all set to change the scenario. Batra, the queen of Indian rowers, has now reached a new high by climbing to world number 24 in the latest ITTF rankings. With her career best in singles, Manika has also etched her name in TT history as the first Indian woman to break into the Top 25 singles rankings. This amazing ascent, which has seen Manika move up fifteen places from her previous position at number 39, serves as a fitting prelude to her quest for Olympic glory.
Considered one of India's most popular athletes, Manika has registered this remarkable rise soon after her dream run at the prestigious Saudi Smash in Jeddah, which ended just days before the latest ITTF rankings. On her way to the last eight in the Saudi Smash, Manika had stunned China's Wang Manyu, Olympic gold medalist and multiple world champion, in the Round of 32. After defeating the world number 2, Manika defeated the world number 14 , the German Nina. Mittelham in the Round of 16 in three consecutive matches. Although she was ultimately defeated in the quarter-finals by Japanese world number 5 Hina Hayata, Manika's impressive run has caused quite a storm in the global TT fraternity.
The golden girl of the Indian TT
Indian table tennis's Golden Girl's titanic act of murder at Saudi Smash has generated as much hope and hype as Manika's breakthrough onto the international stage at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. With her stellar performances and stunning upsets against higher-ranked opponents, she picked up multiple medals, including gold in the women's singles. Manika's meteoric rise to fame garnered widespread acclaim and catapulted her into the spotlight as one of India's top sporting talents.
From humble origins in Delhi, Manika became a superstar overnight after her historic feat of clinching the Commonwealth gold. As India's foremost table tennis player, Batra was regularly in the news in the coming years for her exceptional performances and groundbreaking achievements. Building on her success at the Commonwealth Games, Manika continued to make waves on the international circuit, securing medals at prestigious tournaments such as the Asian Games, while cementing her position as a rising star in the global TT fraternity.
Clash with TTFI over coach
However, in 2021, Manika found herself in the spotlight for another reason: a public clash with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) over her choice of coach. The BatraTTFI conflict came to light during the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. Batra chose not to have national coach Soumyadeep Roy by her side during her matches, but for her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape. The TTFI's refusal to accredit its personal coach led to a controversial standoff that played out in the media and attracted widespread attention. Alleging match-fixing against the national coach during the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, Manika filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, which eventually suspended the TTFI and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to oversee its functioning to take.
Manika's clash with the TTFI in 2021, with a disagreement over coaching decisions at the Centre, was a pivotal moment that highlighted important issues within Indian sports administration. Without going into the details of that sordid chapter, it is clear that Batra's courageous stand for her rights as an athlete has brought to light the need for systemic reforms, greater autonomy for athletes and better governance within sports federations. Given these tumultuous times, Manika's game seemed to stagnate for a while as her focus seemed to fade.
New coach helps her get up
Ironically, it is a new coach who is now seen as a crucial factor behind Manika's recent revival. Her deep foray into the Final 8 at the Saudi Smash in Jeddah is widely regarded as the result of the strategic planning and tactical acumen of coach Aman Balgu, who has worked with Manika for the past 20 months. For Batra, Baglu's coaching came at a pivotal time in her journey, providing her with the guidance and support needed to take her game to the next level.
In addition to Manika's undoubted talent, dedication and exceptional skills, Baglu has added strategic planning and tactical interventions aimed at fine-tuning her game, refining her technique and improving her overall performance on the table. From analyzing opponents' playing styles to devising tailor-made training regimes, Baglus' strategic insight has played a crucial role in Batra's rise up the world rankings. Manika's coach has taken a personalized approach to her development, focusing on areas for improvement while utilizing her existing strengths. Whether it is refining her serve, improving her footwork or sharpening her defensive skills, Baglu's attention to detail and player-centric approach have contributed to Batra's growth and success on the international stage.
Ready for Olympic glory
With Manika reaching the quarter-finals of the Saudi Smash, along with four Chinese and three Japanese, the top rowers, her dreams of Olympic glory have suddenly been dashed. The 28-year-old Khel Ratna award winner has added spice as she steps ahead of the Paris Olympics, which are now barely two months away. As she recently commented, I am very happy with the way I performed and fought for every ball at Saudi Smash. I really liked my fighting spirit and my calmness and confidence. This Saudi tournament will really motivate me to look ahead to the Olympic Games. But I want to do more.
The Paris outing will be Manika's third Olympics and she is determined to do well this time. I have participated in every Olympic Games to win a medal for my country. This year will be the same. I will work hard every second. I'll do my best this time and don't want to come back with any regrets. I want to be 100 percent committed to myself, my country and the people who cheer for me, Batra claimed a few days ago.
As she sets her sights on the Paris Olympics, Manika's recent rise up the world rankings will no doubt be a source of inspiration and confidence. Backed by her consistent performances and strategic interventions from her coaching team, Batra is now a formidable contender at the upcoming Olympics. With a renewed focus on technical skill, mental toughness and physical fitness, Batra has taken her game to new heights, earning admiration from fans and experts alike. Given her talent, tenacity and determination, a coveted podium finish on the Olympic podium is not beyond her capabilities and if she achieves that fantastic feat, Manika Batra's name will forever be etched in the annals of Indian sporting history!
