No. RV/22 Oregon Eliminates No. 21/RV Softball, 8-2





NORMAN, OK. In an effort to reach its first NCAA regional final since 2009, the No. 21/RV Boston University softball team's season was capped off by No. RV/22 Oregon, 8-2, on Saturday night at Love's Field. The Ducks (30-20) posted a 13-4 advantage in hits and earned a rematch with host and three-time defending champion Oklahoma on Sunday, while the Terriers finished their historic 2024 campaign at 53-6-1 with a schedule and Patriot League- record in victories. The 53 wins tied the 2002 UMass squad (53-12) for the most wins by an NCAA Division I program in the Northeast. Oregon started the day with a 6-3 loss to the Sooners and only had a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. However, the Ducks pulled away by delivering a pair of multi-RBI home runs. The Terriers previously earned an 8-0 (5) run-rule victory over Horizon League champion Cleveland State and were in danger of suffering a similar fate. Seniors Lauren Keleher And Lauren Net both scored in the fifth and sixth inning respectively to prevent the shutout. HOW IT HAPPENED Keleher led off the game with a single, but Oregon came back with a grounder and back-to-back swinging strikeouts.

The Ducks took the lead for good in the second by taking advantage of a throwing error with an RBI double.

Oregon had a chance to extend its lead by adding a walk, but stranded both runners in scoring position against graduate student Allison Boaz (17-2).

(17-2). Highlighted by a three-run homer, Oregon recorded five hits in the fourth to extend its lead to 4-0.

The Ducks doubled their lead in the fifth with a two-run homer and two-out, two-RBI double.

Senior Kate Pryor put BU on the leaderboard during the bottom half by earning a lead-off walk and advancing to second place over graduate student Audrey Sellers single, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Keleher's RBI sacrifice fly to left.

put BU on the leaderboard during the bottom half by earning a lead-off walk and advancing to second place over graduate student single, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Keleher's RBI sacrifice fly to left. Oregon earned a pair of singles in the top of the sixth inning against a graduate student Lizzy Avery but she closed with a strikeout and pop-up.

but she closed with a strikeout and pop-up. Nett added another point for BU by plating senior Raegan Kelly with an RBI single with two outs to second.

with an RBI single with two outs to second. The Ducks earned a pair of ground outs and a lineout in the seventh to seal the victory. SENIOR NOTES The match marked the final competition for nine Terriers – Avery, Boaz, graduate student Caitlin Coker Keleher, Kelly, Nett, Pryor, seniors Kayla Roncin and Sellers.

Keleher, Kelly, Nett, Pryor, seniors and Sellers. Over the past four years, they claimed four Patriot League regular-season titles with a combined conference record of 72-4 (.947) and hoisted three tournament trophies, all at home.

They posted an overall record of 181-37-1 (.829) with 13 wins against Power 5 opponents, including a perfect 5-0 against Boston College.

The group combined for a total of 11 PL Major year-end awards and 16 NFCA All-Region honors, with Roncin becoming the first BU infielder in program history to earn All-America recognition in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2024/5/18/no-rv-22-oregon-eliminates-no-21-rv-softball-8-2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos