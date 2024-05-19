Mike Sullivan to Coach US Men's National Team at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 Winter Olympics





“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to coach Team USA in these two important international events,” he said Sullivan. “It has been great to see the progress we have made in hockey in our country over the course of my career. I am honored to lead our best players and look forward to the challenge ahead.” “We are extremely fortunate to have Mike Sullivan leading these two teams,” said the team principal Mike Trimboli, president of American hockey. It is an exciting time for USA Hockey and with Mike's leadership we have the opportunity to do something special, not only in February of next year, but also during the 2026 Olympic Games.” “Mike is not only an excellent coach, but also a great person and leader,” he said Johannes Vanbiesbrouck, assistant director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “He was set to coach our team at the 2022 Olympics before the pandemic prevented the NHL from participating, so we are very happy to have him back for the 2026 Games and also for the 4 Nations Faceoff.” COACHING CAREER Sullivan began his coaching career in 2002-03 as head coach of the AHL's Providence Bruins, the year after he retired as a player and led the Bruins to a 41-17-9-4 record and a division title in his lone season with the stir. He spent the next two campaigns (2003-04/2005-06) as head coach of the NHL's Boston Bruins, leading the team to the Northeast Division title in his first season. He subsequently served as an NHL assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning (2007–09), New York Rangers (2009–13) and Vancouver Canucks (2013–14) and then served as a player development coach for the Chicago Blackhawks (2014–15) .

