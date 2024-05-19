No. 21/22 Softball Sets New Program Record in Wins with 8-0 Run-Rule Decision Over Cleveland State





Next game: vs. Oregon (Norman G2 Regional Elimination) 18-05-2024 | 8:25 PM ET ESPN+ Be able to. 18 (Sat) / 8:25 PM ET vs Oregon (Norman Regional Elimination G2) History NORMAN, OK. Brought to attention by second year students Kasey Ricards strong pitching performance and a pair of four-run innings, Boston University's No. 21/22 nationally ranked softball team eliminated Horizon League champion Cleveland State 8-0 (5) Saturday afternoon in the Norman Regional, hosted by three-time defending national champion Oklahoma . With their 14th run-rule victory, the Terriers (53-5-1) broke last year's schedule and Patriot League record for wins, while the Vikings' (22-26) season ended. Ricard (28-4) finished with four strikeouts against three hits for her NCAA-leading 16th shutout. The best three hitters in the senior lineup Lauren Keleher senior Kayla Roncin and graduate student Caitlin Coker went a combined 5-for-9 with four RBIs and six runs scored to lead the charge. HOW IT HAPPENED The Vikings threatened early in the opening frame with back-to-back two-out bloop singles to the outfield, but Ricard earned an error out on first to keep two runners on base.

After seniors Lauren Nett earned BU's first hit in the second, the Terriers broke the game open in the third with four runs on four hits.

Freshman Kylie Doherty led off with a lead-off single down the right field line and eventually scored on Roncin's RBI double.

Coker followed with a two-RBI single to plate Roncin and Keleher (single).

After sophomore year Brooke Deppiesse walked and advanced an extra base with Coker on a wild pitch, graduate student Lizzy Avery hit an RBI sac fly to right for the 4-0 lead.

Ricard retired eight Vikings in a row before allowing a single up the middle, but Roncin was able to turn a double play by catching a liner at short range and throwing a timely bullet to first.

The Terriers put the game away in the bottom of the fifth with four runs on four singles and a walk-off passed ball.

Keleher led off with a double and later scored on Coker's RBI grounder.

Avery and Nett later added one-out singles RBI singles to take a commanding 7-0 lead.

With two outs and runners on the corners, first-year pinch-runner Kyomi Apalit rushed home on a passed ball to seal the Terriers' second-ever NCAA run-heavy victory after shutting down 2023 MEAC champion NC Central in similar fashion. NEXT ONE BU next faces Oregon at approximately 8:25 PM ET in a rematch of Friday's 8-0 (5) loss, with the winner advancing to Sunday's regional final against the Sooners.

The Terriers are making their 13th overall NCAA appearance and will look to advance to Sunday's action for the third time in program history, having accomplished the feat in 1996 and 2009.

