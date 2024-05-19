Roydell Williams, FSU football transfer, appears on CFB 25 game video





EA Sports College Football 25 just isn't coming soon enough. But while we wait, everyone orders their copy for the official release date, July 19. On Friday, EA Sports released an almost two minute video game trailer. Without blinking, it showed a glimpse of what appeared to be Florida State chasing Roydell Williams and trying to make a slow-motion spin. That one-second clip of the Alabama transfer could be a sign of a potential breakout star who can put up video game numbers for the Seminoles. Florida State running backs Roydell Williams' Road to Glory Florida State has produced talented running backs in the past such as Warrick Dunn, Devonta Freeman, Dalvin Cook and most recently Trey Benson. Williams looked good as he had an impressive spring at the FSU Spring Showcase, running for a 30-yard touchdown. Before transferring to FSU, Williams played his first four years at Alabama. The 215-pound back rushed for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 45 games he played. About half of those yards came from last season, when he ran for 560 yards and five touchdowns, averaging five yards per carry, playing behind Atlanta Falcons running back Jase McClellan. His career best came on September 16 against South Florida, when he rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown. What Roydell Williams brings to FSU Football's loaded running backroom There are a lot of options in the Seminoles backfield that head coach Mike Norvell can lean on. All of FSU's running backs can be RB1. Lawrence Toafili is the universal defender who can be effective in the passing game. Junior Jaylin Lucas is just as versatile and can see action as a return man. True freshman Cam Davis provides the thunder with his physicality, and Micahi Danzi is the lightning with his breakaway speed. What sets Williams apart from the pack? Williams is a smooth runner, but his strongest points are his vision and patience. Both traits suit him well and could complement an offensive line that creates running lanes for the highly recruited Alabama native. Williams can also be effective in the passing game, especially on check-down plays over the middle. Williams had 21 catches for 152 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his career at Alabama. Can Roydell Williams be FSU football's 1,000-yard rusher? It's still a bit early for potential Heisman favorites of the 2024 season. Normally the quarterback position gets the most attention in that category, but running back comes in second depending on the numbers. Let's lower the standard a bit. Williams should continue to establish himself as the primary defender and be quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's security blanket in the backfield. Williams also needs to have a 1,000-yard season, which the Seminoles haven't had since Cam Akers in 2019. A combination of a 1,000-yard season, doubling its receiving numbers and FSU being in the playoffs would put Williams in can bring the conversation. Williams can set the bar high on a global scale if the senior has a big game in FSU's season opener against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. Finishing the season as the top rusher, at least in the ACC, may be a tall order, but it is plausible given Williams' caliber. Peter Holland Jr. covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or at X @_Da_pistol.

