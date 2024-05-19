Tennis star who secretly left the sport 'for a career as a lingerie model' is accused of STEALING valuable antique furniture and failing to pay the rent… after 'fled to America to escape Italian tax authorities'

The recently retired tennis star who reportedly retired from modeling and fashion design has been accused of failing to pay six months' rent and stealing valuable furniture from the Florentine villa she lived in until three months ago.

Camila Giorgi quietly announced her retirement from tennis early this month amid rumors that the WTA had failed to catch her two months earlier.

The 32-year-old, who last played at the Miami Open in March against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, officially announced her retirement last week.

But before her public statement, it was reported that Giorgi had fled from her native Italy to the United States in an attempt to evade Italian tax authorities.

The former world No.26 is now said to have 'half the furniture' removed from the villa rented in Calenzano, near Florence, by her aggrieved former landlord.

As for La Repubblica, go Corriere della Serrathis included some expensive items, including rugs and antique tables.

Not only did they leave without a word with six months of unpaid rent,” the villa's owner told the Italian outlet, “but they made half of our furniture disappear.

'Persian carpets, beautiful furniture, even an antique half-ton table. The damage amounts to between 50 and 100 thousand euros.'

The owner claims they were in discussions with Giorgi's father Sergio, adding that he had treated their concerns with 'disdain'.

'I wrote to him that they should at least give us our things back. “He responded with disdain and said they were items of little value,” the owner added.

'A hateful behavior, for people like me who have suffered economic but also emotional damage.

“I don't know how much is true or how much Camila owes the state, but I do know what he owes us.

“Those objects are part of my mother's and my life: I want them back, at least so badly, as we have lost hope because of the thousands and thousands of euros in overdue rent.”

Neighbors reportedly saw moving vans at the property and alerted the owner, who arrived at the villa to find the house nearly looted.

“When I arrived there was no one there and the house was half empty,” they continued. 'In the garden, however, there was more furniture and carpets stacked on top of each other.

“They had probably already filled the trucks and didn't know where to put them anymore.”

Giorgi previously came under fire after she was accused of using a fake Covid vaccination certificate to compete in the 2022 Australian Open, which she and her father angrily denied.

However, it is reported that the star will appear before an investigating judge in Vicenza on July 16 for the first preliminary hearing of the investigation into the allegations.

The Vicenza Public Prosecutor's Office has reportedly requested the indictment of Giorgi, as well as 20 other suspects, including Italian singer Madame and doctor Erich Volker Goepel.

It came after Italian doctor Daniela Grillone, who was investigated by authorities for allegedly delivering fake Covid-19 vaccinations to patients, claimed Giorgi never received the jab despite being present in the second round used to be.

She said at the time: 'I have done everything they ask of the Australian government. We think that's fine every year. Naturally. I have done all the vaccinations, yes.'

Giorgi said she received one vaccination with Grillone and completed the rest of her requirements with other doctors.

“The doctor has been under investigation and she's been in trouble with the police a few times this year,” Giorgi said.

'I just did all my vaccinations in different places. So the problem lies with her. Not me. So in that respect I am very calm.'

Giorgi announced her retirement on Instagram on Tuesday, writing about her gratitude for the “love and support” she had received from fans.

Referring to increasing speculation about the reasons for retirement, she added: “There have been many inaccurate rumors about my future plans, so I hope to be able to provide more information about the interesting opportunities I will have in the future.”

Giorgi's last permanent post on Instagram was shared from Miami eight weeks ago.

Giorgi had won four titles on the WTA circuit and reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2018, earning a career-high world ranking of 26 that year.

She developed a reputation as one of the toughest players in women's football, but also gained attention for her off-field modeling career and her presence as a social media star.