Paris Olympics: Hong Kong sports boss hopes athletes can break the medal hoodoo with more success in France

The city could also have a place in the men's triathlon, with Jason Ng Tai-long battling to qualify, while Wong Ka-lee is pursuing a sport of judo in the women's -48kg category.

But that number is still likely to be below the 46-strong delegation, 18 men and 28 women, who took part in 37 events in Japan, where Cheung Ka-long's gold fencing sparked a historic medal run.

Tony Choi, CEO of the Hong Kong Sports Institute. Photo: Handout

Choi said the city's athletes met the standard and pointed out the high standard of events they would participate in in a short period of time.

It is difficult for both the coaches and the athletes this year, they have to adapt themselves and maintain their conditions, so this is a challenge, he said in a discussion on the TVB program On The Record on Sunday.

But there is no other way and this is the reality. Last year we had the Asian Games, this year the Olympics and next year the National Games.

Hong Kong's first Olympic medal of any color was the windsurfing gold won by Lee Lai-shan in Atlanta 25 years ago, with the intervening years producing only two more; silver for doubles Ko Lai-chak and Li Ching in the men's table tennis in Athens in 2004, and bronze for cyclist Sarah Lee Wai-sze in the women's keirin in London eight years later.

Success of any kind in Paris would break that cycle, and there is excitement surrounding the form of double Olympic silver medalist Haughey, Cheung Ka-long and women's fencer Vivian Kong Man-wai as the Games draw closer.

We hope to break this fate, Choi said. After all, we have a smaller population and we need a breakthrough. Compared to other countries and regions with higher populations, they have a much deeper sports culture than us and are stronger than us in those traditional events.

We hope to overtake them, I dare not say that we enjoy great advantages in certain events, but at least we are competitive in fencing, swimming or other events such as table tennis, badminton, karate and squash.

Members of the public watch as Hong Kong's delegation to the Tokyo Olympics takes part in a bus parade to celebrate their success. Photo: Robert Ng

Choi said government support for the HKSI and the city's other sports governing bodies had increased athletic prowess and awareness of the sport in general, something highlighted by the decision to buy the broadcast rights for the Games, which can be seen on free are. air TV.

The former squash head coach also said he felt there had been a culture change among a population that previously saw sport as a hobby rather than a legitimate profession.

Many traditional people believed you should go to school first, he said. The promising careers in the future can also be the doctors, lawyers, accountants and [sports] professionals. I think the culture is starting to change, the whole atmosphere [in the community] is at a boiling point for me.

Moreover, we have achieved good results in various events, and so over the past five to eight years we have seen that schools valued our athletes much more and offered opportunities to maintain their status as athletes and as students.

The schools also offer them flexibility [in terms of attending classes]. So I think we'll see a lot more full-time athletes in the future.