Sports
#7 Women's crew has a strong start at Ivy Championship
Brown's Varsity 8 and B4 crews won their respective heats, while the Second Varsity 8 and A4 crews both finished second. The top three finishers in each heat qualified for tomorrow's grand final.
The B4 started the day of competition with a 2.9 second victory over Yale, winning the second heat and securing a place in tomorrow's grand final. The Bears posted a time of 7:29.869, beating the Bulldogs (7:32.822), while Penn finished third with a time of 7:36.245.
The B4 crew, outpaced Francesca (Kiki) Fraimwill race against Yale, Penn, Princeton, Harvard and Columbia tomorrow at 8:20 am.
Brown's Varsity 8 held off Yale and Dartmouth for a wire-to-wire heat win to advance to tomorrow's grand final. Molly Lundberg sent the shell to a time of 6:27.669, finishing ahead of Yale (6:31.617) and Dartmouth (6:40.609).
The Bears will race against Yale, Dartmouth, Princeton, Penn and Columbia in the grand finals tomorrow at 9:30 AM.
Princeton pulled away from Brown in the back half of the 2V8 heat to take first place with a time of 6:36.014. Brown crossed the line in second with a time of 6:38.478 and reached the grand final tomorrow together with Columbia (6:53.024).
Brown races against Princeton, Columbia, Yale, Penn and Harvard tomorrow at 9:10 am.
Brown and Yale raced tight during the A4 race, with the Bulldogs slightly ahead and crossing the line first with a time of 7:14.585. The Bears finished second with a time of 7:17.582 and Harvard finished third with a time of 7:39.724.
Brown races against Yale, Harvard, Princeton, Columbia and Penn tomorrow morning at 8:50 am
Brown concludes the Ivy Championships tomorrow morning in Pennsauken, beginning with the C4 Grand Final at 8 a.m.
Results and sailings
Varsity 8
Brown 6:27,669
Yale6:31.617
Dartmouth 6:40,609
Harvard6:47.540
B: Eliza Atwood
2: Dahlia Levine
3: Caroline Schmitz
4: Bisbee Scott
5: Emily Jaudon
6: Mary Claire Warren
7: Nadia Foundling
S: Hannah Hickson
C: Molly Lundberg
Second Varsity 8
Princeton 6:36.014
Brown 638,478
Columbia 6:53,024
Dartmouth 6:58,746
B: Lizzie Hedeman
2: Jessica McGrady
3: Riley Cooper
4: Matilda Damon
5: Audrey Roche
6: Olivia Vavasour
7: Ashley Giannetti
S: Isla Wilding
C: Kayden Obsitnik
A4
Yale 7:14,585
Brown 7:17,582
Harvard 7:39,724
Dartmouth 7:56,829
B: Ellie Knight
2: Ava Rothmeyer
3: Jessica Hooper
S: Annie Haring
C: Summer Balla-must
B4
Brown 7:29,869
Yale 7:32,822
Penn 7:36,245
Dartmouth 8:21,765
B: Tessa Tomkinson
2: Orla Fitzgerald
3: Elizabeth Wilkowski
S: Francesca (Kiki) Fraim
C: Caitlyn Roddy
BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION
The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today's Brown Bears, helping them achieve their best in the classroom, at competitions and most importantly in the community. For more information about supporting the Bears, clickhere.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL
For the latest news about Brown Athletics, please follow@BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBruinUberenon Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.
|
Sources
2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2024/5/18/-7-womens-crew-has-strong-start-at-ivy-championship
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Salomé's stars | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com
- #7 Women's crew has a strong start at Ivy Championship
- 'SNL' takes on the ethics of fast fashion
- Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will not stand in the next UK general election.
- The rise of New York studios steals the spotlight from Hollywood
- How can China get the best technology?Calm down and learn from the US, says economist
- Jeff Daniels feared the Dumb and DumberToilet scene would end his career
- Paris Olympics: Hong Kong sports boss hopes athletes can break the medal hoodoo with more success in France
- Yadadri temple imposes new dress code from June 1
- Apple and Alphabet among Club Top 5 stocks in strong week for stocks
- OTP scam: Found a solution? Google introduces comprehensive update to Android 15
- How Donald Trump can win on Social Security