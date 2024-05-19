7 Women's crew has a strong start at Ivy Championship





PENNSAUKEN, NJ The seventh-ranked Brown Bears got off to a strong start at the 2024 Ivy League Championships on the Cooper River, with all four teams advancing to tomorrow's grand final. The seventh-ranked Brown Bears got off to a strong start at the 2024 Ivy League Championships on the Cooper River, with all four teams advancing to tomorrow's grand final. Brown's Varsity 8 and B4 crews won their respective heats, while the Second Varsity 8 and A4 crews both finished second. The top three finishers in each heat qualified for tomorrow's grand final. The B4 started the day of competition with a 2.9 second victory over Yale, winning the second heat and securing a place in tomorrow's grand final. The Bears posted a time of 7:29.869, beating the Bulldogs (7:32.822), while Penn finished third with a time of 7:36.245. The B4 crew, outpaced Francesca (Kiki) Fraim will race against Yale, Penn, Princeton, Harvard and Columbia tomorrow at 8:20 am. Brown's Varsity 8 held off Yale and Dartmouth for a wire-to-wire heat win to advance to tomorrow's grand final. Molly Lundberg sent the shell to a time of 6:27.669, finishing ahead of Yale (6:31.617) and Dartmouth (6:40.609). The Bears will race against Yale, Dartmouth, Princeton, Penn and Columbia in the grand finals tomorrow at 9:30 AM. Princeton pulled away from Brown in the back half of the 2V8 heat to take first place with a time of 6:36.014. Brown crossed the line in second with a time of 6:38.478 and reached the grand final tomorrow together with Columbia (6:53.024). Brown races against Princeton, Columbia, Yale, Penn and Harvard tomorrow at 9:10 am. Brown and Yale raced tight during the A4 race, with the Bulldogs slightly ahead and crossing the line first with a time of 7:14.585. The Bears finished second with a time of 7:17.582 and Harvard finished third with a time of 7:39.724. Brown races against Yale, Harvard, Princeton, Columbia and Penn tomorrow morning at 8:50 am Brown concludes the Ivy Championships tomorrow morning in Pennsauken, beginning with the C4 Grand Final at 8 a.m. Results and sailings

Varsity 8 Brown 6:27,669

Yale6:31.617

Dartmouth 6:40,609

Harvard6:47.540 B: Eliza Atwood 2: Dahlia Levine 3: Caroline Schmitz 4: Bisbee Scott 5: Emily Jaudon 6: Mary Claire Warren 7: Nadia Foundling S: Hannah Hickson C: Molly Lundberg Second Varsity 8 Princeton 6:36.014

Brown 638,478

Columbia 6:53,024

Dartmouth 6:58,746 B: Lizzie Hedeman 2: Jessica McGrady 3: Riley Cooper 4: Matilda Damon 5: Audrey Roche 6: Olivia Vavasour 7: Ashley Giannetti S: Isla Wilding C: Kayden Obsitnik A4 Yale 7:14,585

Brown 7:17,582

Harvard 7:39,724

Dartmouth 7:56,829 B: Ellie Knight 2: Ava Rothmeyer 3: Jessica Hooper S: Annie Haring C: Summer Balla-must B4 Brown 7:29,869

Yale 7:32,822

Penn 7:36,245

Dartmouth 8:21,765 B: Tessa Tomkinson 2: Orla Fitzgerald 3: Elizabeth Wilkowski S: Francesca (Kiki) Fraim C: Caitlyn Roddy BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

