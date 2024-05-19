Prairie View Cricket Complex: An oasis in the American cricket desert





The PVCC has worked diligently behind the scenes to support American cricket. [Image courtesy: PVCC] ©Cricbuzz For centuries, cricket in America was criminally underserved. While efforts to grow the game have been sporadic, the infrastructure is a matter of total neglect. The former USACA, founded in 1965, failed to build a single turf wicket facility until its suspension in 2015. Community-inspired public initiatives such as Broward County Stadium (Miami), Church Street Park in Morrisville, or Woodley Park in LA served their purpose intermittently. for an event or two. However, American cricket needed much more. It needed one colossal refuge, independent of the rampant red tape and incompetence in which it was embroiled. This revolution came about with the idea of ​​the Prairie View Cricket Complex (PVCC), the venue for the historic USA vs Bangladesh T20I series. It took the courage of an outlier, Tanweer Ahmed, a Pakistani-American businessman, to build a 36-acre facility dedicated solely to cricket in 2018. Tucked in the grasslands of rural Texas, about 50 miles west of Houston, PVCC now has five turf fields. wicket cricket pitches and a hybrid artificial grass pitch. In just six years, PVCC has become the home of American cricket. The facility now hosts approximately 20 tournaments and approximately 500 games annually. That includes age group and women's tournaments with approximately 5,000 players traveling from across the country and around the world. These year-round tournaments have had an incalculable impact on both the youth and senior pools of the US. The PVCC turf fields have allowed the players to model their play based on the turf conditions. That valuable time at PVCC has been the cornerstone to the national teams' success of late. Lacking grass facilities, American teams of the past often found it challenging to acclimatize to the grass conditions at the international level. However, this infrastructure comes at a price. It is understood that Ahmed has spent almost $12 million on land acquisition and subsequent cricket infrastructure over the last six years. Rather intriguingly, the project started before the arrival of the MLC, which has now boosted cricket in America with tournaments such as minor league and other grassroots cricket. Ahmed dove in with virtually no concern for the potential revenue streams. “My challenging upbringing did not allow me the luxury of playing cricket as a child. Once I was established in the business world, I decided to follow my passion and create something that is accessible to anyone who dreams of becoming a cricketer. Despite that the US is one of the largest sports markets, cricket lags behind due to limited infrastructure. That's why I decided to start building basic infrastructure for cricket to help the sport thrive,” Ahmed said on the sidelines of the historic series. While Ahmed's vision and his financial strength were imperative to realize the idea of ​​the PVCC, it was the sweat, blood and toil of Mangesh Chaudhary that proved to be the touchstone of PVCC's runaway growth. An engineer by profession, Chaudhary left his job at Exxon to become Ahmed's partner in the PVCC operations. Essentially, Chaudhary triples as the facility's sole ranger as curator, groundsman and operations manager of the facility. “It's for the love of the game! We have always focused on our infrastructure, we believe that we cannot improve cricket without infrastructure. So as long as you actually give them the right grounds and pitches, ultimately cricket will flourish.” said Chaudhary. “It is incredibly satisfying to welcome a full-fledged country against the US national team for the first time. When I started building this complex, we dreamed of days like this, and now that it is becoming a reality, it is truly satisfying. The journey through the past Five years have had their ups and downs, but with the World Cup coming to the US, along with Major League Cricket and the US National Team, the future looks bright for cricket in the country,” Ahmed added to. The PVCC has worked diligently behind the scenes to support American cricket. The Bangladesh series will effectively cast a global spotlight on the venue. It's time for him to enjoy his moment in the sun. © screambuzz

