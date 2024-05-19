College football record ratings and an unpredictable season ahead





ATHENS College football fans are in for a treat, insofar as television ratings could be higher. SEC Network star Peter Burns knows his audience better than anyone, and he believes they're in for a treat with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, and the newly expanded 12-team college football playoff. The fact that we're sitting here in the middle of May and there are probably six or seven SEC teams that could potentially be college football playoff teams, Burns said, while in years past you would have thought there were two, maybe three teams, is great for us. It's great for the content, and I guarantee it'll be damn good for the ratings too. Georgia is widely considered the preseason No. 1-ranked team, although Ohio State qualifies after stealing superstars Caleb Downs (Alabama) and Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss) from the SEC. Burns has said he puts Texas on the same level as Georgia with the secondary being Alabama, Ole Miss and maybe even Missouri at that point. That said, those picks are anything but locked in as the rosters continue to rotate. According to On3Sports, 3,227 players had entered the transfer portal in the period 2024 to Thursday, of which 1,797 (56 percent) had found a new home. Normally by May, after I'm done with spring football, I feel like I have a pretty good pulse on the SEC and where everyone is,” Burns said. I don't know if I've ever felt more distant and in the dark about an upcoming season. I think a lot of that is down to the transfer portal. A lot of times I look at guys on rosters like, oh, I forgot he transferred. That stinks, because one of the things I liked about college football is you have a guy who's going to be there for two or three years, you develop him. Burns pointed to Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond, a potential Tide legend after his last-second TD catch against Auburn and fourth-down catch against Georgia. Then he decided to make a business decision and move to Texas, Burns said. This is just a different sport, I have to stop being the old man in the sport and shaking my fist. Here's a way-too-early preseason finishing order that will surely change after SEC Media Days in July: 1. Georgia 2.Texas 3. Be madam 4. Alabama 5. Tennessee 6.Missouri 7. LSU 8. Okla 9. Texas A&M 10.Kentucky 11. Chestnut brown 12. Florida 13.Arkansas 14. South Carolina 15. Mississippi State 16.Vanderbilt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/around-the-sec/sec-football-georgia-finish/FO63OHVII5GGFJYVA4L2OQ6GW4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos