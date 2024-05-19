No. No. 3 Men's Tennis defeats No. 6 Wake Forest to advance to the NCAA Championship Final

Stillwater, Okla. No. No. 3 Texas Men's Tennis (27-3, 7-0 Big 12) earned a 4-2 victory over No. 6 Wake Forest (31-7, 10-2 ACC) in the NCAA Semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Greenwood Tennis Center as it heads for its third advance to the NCAA Championship Final in program history. Texas won its first National Championship in 2019 with a 4-1 victory over Wake Forest at the USTA Campus in Orlando, Florida, while in 2008 it finished second after a 4-2 loss to Georgia in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Texas will take on No. 4 TCU in the title game on Sunday at 4:00 PM CT in a game that will be the fourth between the teams of the season. The Horned Frogs won the first 4-3 in a non-conference game in Fort Worth on March 2, while the Longhorns won the conference game 5-0 in Austin on March 24 and the Big 12 Tournament title game. 4-0, on the same courts in Stillwater.

After Wake Forest won the doubles point, Texas claimed four singles matches with wins over No. 2 seniors Eliot Spizzirri at No. 1 and No. 5 Micah Braswell at #2, junior #90 Pierre Yves Bailly at No. 4, and freshman No. 40 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly at number 3 for the clinch.

“I'm super happy that we found a way to get through that,” says the head coach Bruce Berque said. “I'm really proud of our team and happy that we can play with this team for one more day. Today we didn't always have our best tennis, but we had our best hearts, and that made the difference. There was never any panic after that been.” the doubles point, and I can't say enough about Pierre getting back into the lineup and coming back like he did to win his second set.

With Texas leading the match, 2-1, three matches came within seconds of each other, two of which gave the Bailly brothers the match and Texas' place in the National Championship.

Pierre-Yves Bailly finished first by defeating No. 124 Luciano Tacchi, 6-2, 7-6 (4), on Court 4, giving the Longhorns a 3-1 lead. Bailly won all four matches, decided by two points, including an opening break. Tacchi broke back to then hold a 2-1 lead, but Bailly rattled off five games in a row for the set that started with back-to-back wins on two points, and also ended with one on serve. Bailly carried his momentum into the second set with a break and then a hold, losing the junior just one point in the first two games. Tacchi responded with a 3-0 run, scoring consecutive deuce point wins for 3-2, but Bailly leveled the set with a deuce point hold. Tacchi then got a break on Bailly's next serve for a 5–3 lead, but from then on Bailly broke and held a deuce point for 5–5 before the final two games remained on serve for a tiebreak. After the first two points of the tiebreak were broken for 1-1, Bailly went on a 3-0 run for 4-1. Tacchi managed to collect a mini-break to reduce his deficit to 4-2, before the next five points were all held for the 7-4 Bailly victory.

Shortly after Pierre-Yves' victory, Gilles-Arnaud took the match with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Matthew Thomson on court 3. Bailly jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set, which featured a deuce point . break in the second game. From then on, the remaining games of the set remained on serve, including the junior with a deuce point in the seventh game of the match for 5-2. The second set held on serve until 5-5, including two deuce points for Thomson, but Bailly got the break he needed for 6-5 and then served out the match for Texas' place in the NCAA Championship to secure. .

A few seconds before Gilles-Arnaud won the match, senior Cleeve Harper fell just short against Luca Pow in a second set tiebreak on court 5. Harper held his opening serve and had a chance to break each of Pow's first two service games, but Pow managed to hold both for 2–2. Pow then grabbed a break for 3-2 and consolidated for 4-2. Harper responded with a deuce-point hold and a break to level it, but Pow broke back on a deuce-point and held on for the set. In the second set, Pow won the first four points before a break, but Harper responded by winning the next 13 consecutive points for a 3–1 lead and 15–0 in his next service game. Pow eventually won that match before a two-point break for 3-2 to get the match back on serve, until he broke again for a 5-4 lead. Harper broke back with four straight points, but Pow did the same for 6-5. Once again Harper answered the call with a break to set up a tiebreak. There, after Pow had taken a 3-1 lead, Harper rallied to make it 4-4, but Pow secured a minibreak and then won the last two points on serve just before the final point ended on lane 3.

Earlier in the singles match, Spizzirri defeated No. 25 Filippo Moroni 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 to even the match score at 1-1 after Wake Forest's doubles win. Spizzirri took the first 10 games of the match, including two points to finish the first set and for a 2-0 lead in the second. Moroni managed to end the series with a break on a deuce point for 4-1, starting a 3-0 run for 4-3. Spizzirri halted Moroni's momentum with a two-point break of his own for 5-3 before holding on for the win.

Micah Braswell gave the Horns their first lead of the match with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 79 Dhakshineswar Suresh at No. 2. After Suresh held his opening serve, Braswell went on a 3-0 run. Suresh held a deuce point for 3-2, but Braswell responded with another 3-0 run, allowing the senior to collect a deuce point break for 5-2 before serving out the set. The second set followed the same script to a 5-2 lead for Braswell, including two-point wins for him for 2-1 and 4-2 leads. At that point Suresh broke and went on to hold 5-4, but in the next match Braswell served out the match to give Texas a 2-1 overall advantage.

Freshman Lucas Browns The match against Holden Koons on Court 6 was the only one left incomplete and Koons led 6-4, 5-4, with the final match before the stoppage going to deuce. Both players held their opening serves to two points, starting with Koons, who later broke first to take a 4-2 lead. However, Brown immediately broke back on a deuce point, which he then consolidated for 4-4. Koons moved forward again on a two-point hold and then broke for the set. Brown responded with a break of his own on a deuce point in the opening game of the second set, after which he kept the score 2-0. Koons responded with a 3-0 run that ended with a two-point hold for 3-2. That would mark the start of a run of five of the last six games reaching deuce. Brown responded with a deuce-point hold for 3-3 and then did the same for 4-4, while Koons claimed a deuce-point hold for 5-4 just before the 10th game of the set was left unfinished at 40-40. Ten of the match's twenty games were decided by two points.

Earlier in doubles, the senior pair of No. 26 was Spizzirri and Siem Woldeab were the first to finish with a 6-2 victory over the country's No. 2 duo Suresh and Koons at No. 1. Spizzirri and Woldeab jumped out to a 4-0 lead, and from then on the match remained on serve with the de last two games were decided by two points, giving the Texas seniors the victory.

The next match to end was on court 3, where Harper and Brown fell 6-4 to Tacchi and Pow. After remaining on serve for the first two matches, Wake Forest earned a two-point break to start a 4-0 run for 5-1. Harper and Brown managed to win consecutive games decided by two points for 5-3, then won the ninth game for 5-4, but the Demon Deacon duo were able to fend off Harper and Brown's comeback with a deuce- point hold to win. the match.

All eyes then turned to lane 2, where Micah Braswell and oldest Eshan Talluri were defeated 6-4 in their match against Thomson and Moroni, capturing the doubles point for Wake Forest. At 3-3, Wake Forest earned the only break of the match at 4-3, then held serve for 5-3. Braswell and Talluri rallied for a two-point lead on match point for the Demon Deacons in the next game for 5-4, but the Wake Forest tandem held on for the doubles point and a 1-0 overall advantage in the next game.

#3 Texas 4, #6 Wakebos 2

Singles Order of Finish (1,2,4,5,3)

1. #2 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) final #25 Filippo Moroni (WF) 6-0, 6-3

2. #5 Micah Braswell (UT) final #79 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WF) 6-2, 6-4

3. #40 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (UT) final Matthew Thomson (WF) 6-3, 7-5

4. #90 Pierre Yves Bailly (UT) final #124 Luciano Tacchi (WF) 6-2, 7-6 (4)

5. Luca Pow (WF) def. Cleeve Harper (UT) 6-4, 7-6 (4)

6. Lucas Brown (UT) vs. Holden Koons (WF) 4-6, 4-5