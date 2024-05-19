1V8, 3V8, V4C silver medals highlight women's rowing at Ivy Championship





CHERRY HILL, NJ The 11th-ranked University of Pennsylvania women's rowing team had another historic weekend at the Ivy League Championship, with the Quakers posting their best finish in the Varsity Eights race for the second year in a row and earning the most overall points in program history at 11th place. event (66) in fourth place overall. Penn's Varsity Eight finished second behind Princeton in Sunday's final race, matching last year's second-place finish as the best in program history. The Quakers also won silver medals in the Third Varsity Eight and Third Varsity Four divisions. Overall, Penn scored 66 points this weekend, finishing behind Princeton (82), Brown (75) and Yale (71), but well ahead of Harvard and Columbia, which finished in fifth place with 38 points each. In the NCAA boats Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four, the Quakers scored 35 points to finish fourth behind Princeton (44), Yale (39) and Brown (37). The Tigers earn the Ivy League's automatic bid to the NCAA Championships. Live results (RegattaTiming.com) | Penn Boatings (PDF) Varsity Eight The final race of the day was one of the best as the top three boats were within each other throughout the course. Princeton led at every marker and finished with the win, while Penn held off first Brown and then Yale to finish second.

#4 Princeton 6:30,520

#7 Penn 6:33,035

#8 Yale 6:34,452

#6 Brown 6:39.157

#17 Columbia 6:46,387

Dartmouth 6:49,889 Second Varsity Eight Brown, Yale, and Princeton quickly established themselves in the top three, so Penn had to battle Harvard and Columbia for fourth place. The Quakers led the Crimson and Lions at every marker and gradually built their lead at each 500 buoy en route to a five-second victory over Harvard for fourth place.

#6 Brown 6:40.802

#4 Yale 6:43.831

#5 Princeton 6:47.347

#14 Penn 7:00.912

#17 Harvard 7:05.104

Columbia 7:11,389 Varsity Four It's no surprise that the top-ranked Tigers powered their way to victory over No. 9 Yale and No. 2 Brown. Well behind that trio, Harvard and Penn battled for fourth place, with the Crimson making a move in the third 500 to overtake the Quakers and then holding them off in the final 500.

#1 Princeton 7:18,723

#9 Yale 7:22,593

#2 Brown 7:25,161

#16 Harvard 7:49,293

#17 Penn 7:52,500

Colombia 8:00.018 Third Varsity Eight Undoubtedly the race of the day, with the top four boats staying within contact of each other for the entire 2,000 meters. Brown made a move in the second 500 to take a lead he was unwilling to relinquish, and Penn, who led after the 500, held off Yale and Princeton for second place and earned silver medals.

Brown 7:00,970

Penn 7:03,360

Yale 7:04,988

Princeton 7:05,170

Dartmouth 7:28303

Columbia 7:31,855

Cornell 7:50,672 Second Varsity Four It looked like Penn might be able to hold off Harvard for fourth place, but the Crimson cruised through the Quakers in the final 500 to take the fourth-place points. The Quakers placed fifth in a race easily won by Princeton.

#5 Princeton 7:31,660

#1 Yale 7:42,471

#6 Brown 7:46.905

#10 Harvard 7:57,108

Penn 8:01,465

#18 Columbia 8:16.505 Third Varsity Four Penn led through the 500, 1000 and 1500 buoys, but Brown surged in the final 750, powering through both the Quakers and Princeton for the win. The Red and Blue were also challenged by the Tigers until 1500, but a powerful final move left Penn second by almost a boat length.

Brown 8:06,197

Penn 8:10,161

Princeton 8:12,852

Harvard 8:28,354

Columbia 8:31,854

Dartmouth 8:52,094 #FightOnPenn

