Robo-Pong Table Tennis Robot – weshare.mu





Description : Have you ever wanted to take a workout but couldn't find a partner with the same schedule? With Newgy's 2050 Robo-Pong Table Tennis Robot, finding a partner is no longer a problem! We are all busy and sometimes it is difficult to find a partner with the same schedule as you. The Robo-Pong 2050 will be your new training partner, ready according to your schedule. Is there a player at your local club that you just can't seem to beat? Does your friend brag that he always wins? The 2055 Robo-Pong is your new secret weapon. With the 2050 you can practice that backhand shot that will surprise your friends and scare away your opponents at your next table tennis event or tournament. Every time you're ready for a training session, the 2050 is ready. Do you need to work on your footwork? No problem. Do you need to commit that forehand stroke to muscle memory? No problem. Let the Robo-Pong 2050 be your partner. With 64 pre-programmed exercises, controls for speed, ball placement, ball frequency, full table width oscillation and the ability to choose your spin and head angle, the Robo-Pong Pro is your training and exercise partner at all times. Practice everything from a serve return to your winning smash! You can also program your own training session. Program and save everything from a backhand rally to a full-on table game simulation. If you're ready to take your game to the next level, surprise your friends at the local club or your opponent at the next tournament, the Newgy Robo-Pong 2050 is the modern classic ready to fit your schedule. Price MUR 35,000 Pick up at Curepipe

