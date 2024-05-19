Sports
University of Georgia Athletics
Winning pitcher: Elena Escobar (16-5)
Losing pitcher: Shelby Walters (9-8)
Game 2 Softball | vs. Charlotte | W, 5-0
Winning pitcher: Lilli Backes (16-6)
Losing pitcher: Sam Gress (14-10)
Season record:41-17
Georgia is surviving and making progress in the Athens regional region
ATHENS, Ga. The No. 11 nationally ranked Georgia softball team lost 7-3 to the Liberty Flames in Game 3 of the Athens Regional, then shutout Charlotte 5-0 to advance to Sunday's regional final round.
The Bulldogs and Flames will face off again on Sunday at noon on ESPN2. Georgia must win to force a winner-take-all Game 7.
Game 1 Fast Facts
During the game, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its All-Region Teams. Seniors Jayda Kearney And Sara Mosley were named Second Team All-Southeast Region at graduation Sydney En earned a spot on the third team All-Southeast Region. This marks the third career All-Region Team appearance for all three student-athletes.
Dallis Good night opened the game with a home run, her second home run of the season and the fifth of her career. A Georgia hitter last opened a game with a home run back then Lynda Rae Davis did it on March 9 against Jacksonville State.
Sara Mosley was the only Bulldog with multiple hits, two of which were scattered. It was her 19e multi-hit game, and Mosley extended her hit streak to six games.
This is Georgia's first loss as a regional host school since 2016 in Game 6 of the Athens Regional. Georgia won Game 7 against the Cowgirls to advance to the Super Regional round.
Game 2 Fast Facts
Lilli Backes pitched a complete game one-hit shutout of Charlotte. It was her ninth complete game and third shutout of the season. Backs an opponent's last one-hit in seven innings at Ole Miss on March 23. She walked just one batter and struck out three.
Backes' one-hit shutout comes just a day later Madison Kerpics threw a one-hit shutout against UNCW on Friday.
Sara Mosley hit her 19e home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth. It was number 64 of her career, moving her closer to Alyssa DiCarlo's record of 68. The home run extended her hit streak to seven games.
Five different Bulldog hitters drove in one run each Sydney En two hits spread.
Key quotes
Head coach Tony Baldwin
About the match on day two of the Athens Regional…
“Hats off to Charlotte for a great season. They finished really well there at the end, they have a good coaching staff and good players. It's never nice to see them, see the other team, finish their season to make, but I'm certainly happy that it's us who are moving on. I'm really proud of the way we've come back. Very proud of Lilli [Backes] come back and pitch the way we know she can and then just continue to grind and have quality at-bats and eventually break through and put some runs on the board. It was a great rebound and here we are. We're going to get ready to go again tomorrow.”
On the message to the team after the loss…
“Well, initially we kind of licked our wounds and got back together. Ultimately the message was that we couldn't let one game beat us twice. And so we had to improve our mentality and get ourselves back in a place where we're ready to go and compete, because what's done is done, and the game doesn't know who's going to win. And so this afternoon we just had to come out and play like it was the only game of the day. The most important match of the day is the match we play.”
Tomorrow the regional final of Athens…
“We just have to get ready to fight. That's when you find out what kind of competitor you are when your back is against the wall. I think we showed a little bit of that tonight. It will end up being a 14 should be numerous.” inning or more a day for us, but it starts with only one inning at a time. Just trying to win an inning and go on to the next one and win that inning, and whatever it takes we have to do to play another day. We have to fight hard to do it.”
Sydney En | Gr.
About the shot change from the first to the second game
“I would just say it's a real change in mentality, like you have to fight. My goals today weren't the best goals, but I found a way to move forward and tried to score for my team. I think I'm even in the run-up to tomorrow.” I would just try to find a way to move forward. It doesn't have to be run over, like a home run, just find a way to move forward, and that's what's going to happen.
Lilli Backes | jr.
About pitching multiple times in one weekend
“I just go out there and compete every time I get the ball. I trust my defense and my coaches.”
About her performance in the circle
“I felt like my rise ball and my changeup were happening. The first game, not so much, and I made some adjustments for the second game.”
Next one
Georgia and Liberty meet again Sunday at noon, airing on ESPN2. Georgia must win to force a winner-take-all Game 7.
|
Sources
2/ https://georgiadogs.com/news/2024/5/18/softball-georgia-survives-and-advances-in-athens-regional
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top 5 entertainment news of the day
- University of Georgia Athletics
- Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits East Ridgecrest
- Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are eyeing the Falkland Islands, where enormous reserves of black gold are discovered on British territory.
- Builders launch initiative to block natural gas phaseout in Washington state
- Eva Longoria sparkles in a daring cutout dress at the Cannes Film Festival
- New corruption allegations leveled against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Paralegal Georgia Longstreets Steely and Star Turn at Donald Trump Trial
- Steve Guttenberg admits to falling victim to Hollywood traps
- Robo-Pong Table Tennis Robot – weshare.mu
- Dinner reception launches Jokowi's agenda for 10th World Water Forum
- Joint statement from the United States Department of Defense and the Department of National Defense of the Republic of Niger