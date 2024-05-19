University of Georgia Athletics

Winning pitcher: Elena Escobar (16-5)

Losing pitcher: Shelby Walters (9-8)

Game 2 Softball | vs. Charlotte | W, 5-0

Winning pitcher: Lilli Backes (16-6)

Losing pitcher: Sam Gress (14-10)

Season record:41-17

Georgia is surviving and making progress in the Athens regional region

ATHENS, Ga. The No. 11 nationally ranked Georgia softball team lost 7-3 to the Liberty Flames in Game 3 of the Athens Regional, then shutout Charlotte 5-0 to advance to Sunday's regional final round.

The Bulldogs and Flames will face off again on Sunday at noon on ESPN2. Georgia must win to force a winner-take-all Game 7.

Game 1 Fast Facts

During the game, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its All-Region Teams. Seniors Jayda Kearney And Sara Mosley were named Second Team All-Southeast Region at graduation Sydney En earned a spot on the third team All-Southeast Region. This marks the third career All-Region Team appearance for all three student-athletes.

Dallis Good night opened the game with a home run, her second home run of the season and the fifth of her career. A Georgia hitter last opened a game with a home run back then Lynda Rae Davis did it on March 9 against Jacksonville State.

Sara Mosley was the only Bulldog with multiple hits, two of which were scattered. It was her 19e multi-hit game, and Mosley extended her hit streak to six games.

This is Georgia's first loss as a regional host school since 2016 in Game 6 of the Athens Regional. Georgia won Game 7 against the Cowgirls to advance to the Super Regional round.

Game 2 Fast Facts

Lilli Backes pitched a complete game one-hit shutout of Charlotte. It was her ninth complete game and third shutout of the season. Backs an opponent's last one-hit in seven innings at Ole Miss on March 23. She walked just one batter and struck out three.

Backes' one-hit shutout comes just a day later Madison Kerpics threw a one-hit shutout against UNCW on Friday.

Sara Mosley hit her 19e home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth. It was number 64 of her career, moving her closer to Alyssa DiCarlo's record of 68. The home run extended her hit streak to seven games.

Five different Bulldog hitters drove in one run each Sydney En two hits spread.

Key quotes

Head coach Tony Baldwin

About the match on day two of the Athens Regional…

“Hats off to Charlotte for a great season. They finished really well there at the end, they have a good coaching staff and good players. It's never nice to see them, see the other team, finish their season to make, but I'm certainly happy that it's us who are moving on. I'm really proud of the way we've come back. Very proud of Lilli [Backes] come back and pitch the way we know she can and then just continue to grind and have quality at-bats and eventually break through and put some runs on the board. It was a great rebound and here we are. We're going to get ready to go again tomorrow.”

On the message to the team after the loss…

“Well, initially we kind of licked our wounds and got back together. Ultimately the message was that we couldn't let one game beat us twice. And so we had to improve our mentality and get ourselves back in a place where we're ready to go and compete, because what's done is done, and the game doesn't know who's going to win. And so this afternoon we just had to come out and play like it was the only game of the day. The most important match of the day is the match we play.”

Tomorrow the regional final of Athens…

“We just have to get ready to fight. That's when you find out what kind of competitor you are when your back is against the wall. I think we showed a little bit of that tonight. It will end up being a 14 should be numerous.” inning or more a day for us, but it starts with only one inning at a time. Just trying to win an inning and go on to the next one and win that inning, and whatever it takes we have to do to play another day. We have to fight hard to do it.”

Sydney En | Gr.

About the shot change from the first to the second game

“I would just say it's a real change in mentality, like you have to fight. My goals today weren't the best goals, but I found a way to move forward and tried to score for my team. I think I'm even in the run-up to tomorrow.” I would just try to find a way to move forward. It doesn't have to be run over, like a home run, just find a way to move forward, and that's what's going to happen.

Lilli Backes | jr.

About pitching multiple times in one weekend

“I just go out there and compete every time I get the ball. I trust my defense and my coaches.”

About her performance in the circle

“I felt like my rise ball and my changeup were happening. The first game, not so much, and I made some adjustments for the second game.”

Next one

Georgia and Liberty meet again Sunday at noon, airing on ESPN2. Georgia must win to force a winner-take-all Game 7.