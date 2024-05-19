Alabama RB Justice Haynes was mentioned as a potential breakout player in college football





The Alabama Crimson Tide The football roster is loaded with talent heading into the 2024 college football season. Although legendary head coach Nick Saban has retired, the program is still in good hands as former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer is now at the helm. Many key contributors return from last season. While many might initially think of star quarterback Jalen Milroe, another member of the Tides offense may steal headlines this upcoming season. In 2023, running back Justice Haynes was a true freshman, but he managed to see some meaningful playing time, amassing 168 rushing yards on 25 carries and even reaching the end zone twice — a small role, but important for a freshman in a Saban-coached team . Heading into 2024, Haynes is primed for a starring role in Alabama's backfield. While it's still unclear what plans DeBoer has for the team's offense, Haynes will certainly be in it. ESPN's Paolo Uggetti mentioned Haynes a list of 10 players nationally who could break out and become big names in the sport. Haynes was number 5 on the list. Last year in Tuscaloosa may not have gone the way Haynes, a true freshman at the time, envisioned. He finished with 168 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, but he showed enough flashes to let the Tide faithful know what was coming in the future. Now, under new head coach Kalen DeBoer and with the departures of both Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, Haynes could be primed for a big sophomore season. Haynes will have a golden opportunity to showcase his talents on one of the biggest stages in all of college football as the eyes of the nation will follow Alabama throughout the 2024 season due to a tough schedule and it being DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa. Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Haynes and other Alabama football news as the 2024 college football season approaches. Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of news, notes and opinions in Alabama. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM. The story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

