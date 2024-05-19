Emma Raducanu predicts the end of her tennis career after scoring almost 10 meters | Tennis | Sport





Emma Raducanu says she envisions retiring at the age of 31. The Brit is only 21 and only made her Grand Slam debut three years ago, but admits she is already thinking about the end of her career.

Raducanu rose to fame at Wimbledon in 2021, reaching the fourth round at her first-ever Major before retiring on medical advice. Just months later, the then-teenager became the first qualifier – male or female – to ever win a Slam. She became the first British woman to win a Major since 1977 at the US Open at the age of 18. But Raducanu has struggled with form and fitness since then, failing to progress beyond the second round of a Slam in six attempts. As it stands, the former world number 10, now ranked 212th, will be forced to qualify for the French Open later this month after being overlooked for a wildcard. But although she has only played 163 WTA Tour matches, the young Brit already has an idea of ​​when she will hang up the racket. Now that she has been out of school for three years, she is asked if she gets jealous of any of her classmates who lead a normal life, she said The times: “I do, but the rewards I get right now are far greater than the best they can get. “My tennis career will probably be over in ten years, so I have to make the most of it. It's a sacrifice that is worth it.” Although she has not added to her titles since the 2021 US Open, Raducanu already has a net worth of 12 million thanks to sponsorship and prize money. She earned almost 10 million in 2022 alone.

And in 2023, only Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal earned more in the tennis world. All of these five raked in significantly more than Raducanu on court, with the majority of her revenue coming from commercial deals. Raducanu has suggested she could even work in banking when she retires, after recently working with HSBC. “I met a group of HSBC interns and it was fun to see what they were doing,” she explained. “Fifteen years from now it will all be the other way around and they will be super high and I will be just starting out. My parents were academic and they always guided me down the financial path. “I see the operations behind the scenes and something that I might want to do in the future. One hundred percent for me: life begins after tennis. I'm actually looking forward to the next chapter, which is funny to say. “But there are so many things I want to do in this life and I just don't have enough time.” The former Grand Slam champion admits she has to be careful who she associates with and make sure people aren't just looking to benefit from her success. She added: “I don't think tennis has really been a big problem, it's navigating what's involved. I feel like I'm getting better at it but I'm still finding and it's super important to know the people you can lean on that just see something shiny new that's really young and trying to rip them off to leak.

“I've faced a lot of challenges, but my mother instilled resilience in me from a young age, and that's probably my greatest quality, no matter how bad things get. “I remember all the times in the past when I felt really down or sad, and knowing that I came out of that gives me confidence, it makes those victories so much sweeter. If it just went smoothly, it wouldn't be so much mean . “I think it's crazy what tennis players do. If we win, we have to go through all this pain and heartache for just thirty seconds. It's masochism in a way, but it's more than worth it.” Raducanu also hit back at suggestions that her commercial work takes attention away from tennis and improves her form on the court. She said: “There are people who see me doing a shoot or posing for a commercial and they don't see the seven hours before in the training centre, doing physio, gym, hitting balls. But if on a rare night I go to a premiere and I'm photographed, that's my downtime.”

