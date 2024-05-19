No. 4 Orange Comeback falls short in NCAA Quarterfinals





TOWSON, MD. A fourth-quarter comeback effort fell short as the No. 4/4 Syracuse men's lacrosse team lost to No. 6/7 Denver, 10-8, in the NCAA Championships quarterfinals Sunday afternoon at Johnny Unitas Stadium. A fourth-quarter comeback effort fell short as the No. 4/4 Syracuse men's lacrosse team lost to No. 6/7 Denver, 10-8, in the NCAA Championships quarterfinals Sunday afternoon at Johnny Unitas Stadium. The Denver Pioneers (13-3) used a string of five unanswered goals between the second and third quarters to take a five-goal lead over Syracuse (12-6) and effectively maintain the lead for the remainder of the game . The Dutch scored three straight in the final period and held Denver scoreless for the final 15:44, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit for the win. Michael Leo And Sam English were the top offensive producers for Syracuse. Leo contributed a hat-trick, while English had two goals and two assists. Owen Hiltz scored one goal and one assist for the Dutch team, while Finn Thomson And Jake Stevens each added one goal to round out the 'Cuse performers with points. Together Olexo led an active Syracuse defense with a career-high five turnovers, the most by a single player in an NCAA Tournament game in program history. The Pios had four players with two goals: Michael Lampert, JJ Sillstrop, Cody Malawsky and Ty Hussey. Lampert also added one assist to lead Denver's point scorers. Joshua Carlson (1g, 1a) and Mic Kelly (1g) were the other Pioneers to score a goal in the game. How it happened The Pios opened the scoring when Kelly scored a solo goal 1:16 into the match. A quick response from Syracuse's Leo evened the score 39 seconds later after a feed from the English.

With 6:22 to go in the first quarter, Engels took the lead for the Dutch with his second point of the afternoon.

The score was tied again after a goal by Lampert from Denver. With 49 seconds left in the first period, Carlson converted a shot that put the Pioneers ahead, 3-2.

After an 8:49 scoring drought, Leo scored his second of the game to even the score at 3-3. 30 seconds before the end of the first half, Hussey finished off a feed from Lampert that gave Denver a 4-3 lead heading into halftime.

From the break, the Pios scored three times in a row in the first five minutes of the quarter. Malawsky contributed two and Hussey added one during the stretch. Sillstrop capped Denver's five-goal run with 5:51 remaining in the quarter to give the Pios an 8-3 lead.

Before a 19:09 stretch without a goal for SU, the Dutch scored two in just 52 seconds. Stevens scored the first, with Engels quickly following. Denver countered by scoring the final two goals of the third quarter.

Heading into the final 15 minutes, Syracuse trailed 10-5. Leo achieved a hat-trick after completing a feed from English. Exactly four minutes later, Thomson scored his first goal of the match.

With 3:18 to go, Hiltz fired from the wing to bring the Dutch within two of the Pios, 10-8. 'Cuse found opportunities and shot in the final minutes of the match, but could not convert. Behind the numbers The teams were fairly even on the ground and at the

The Dutch team was successful with 23 of the 25 clears and Denver successfully cleared the ball 26 of the 27 times.

Denver's Malcolm Kleban stopped ten shots and Will Mark made nine saves for Syracuse.

made nine saves for Syracuse. Syracuse moves to 27-7 in NCAA quarterfinals and 1-1 against Denver in NCAA tournament games.

'Cuse has 12 wins this season, which is the most for the program since going 13-3 in 2017.

