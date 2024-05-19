Good guidance and dedication are crucial, says ITTF Coach Wajira





80 As a coach, we need to update our coaching knowledge and with modern technology, coaches need to adapt the said International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) coach Wajira Wickrmasinghe who is based in USA. Wajira Wickrmasinghe, the former national table tennis coach, achieved a remarkable milestone when he completed the 14th coaching course in the US. Wickramasinghe, a former TT player, later became the coach while producing several talented national players in Sri Lanka. He was also once a Royal College TT coach and had the opportunity to go on several tours with the national team. The coaching training of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is prestigious, according to Wajira Wickramasinghe. He is a highly respected figure in the US table tennis community. He gives his expertise and dedication to the sport and under his leadership, American junior paddlers advance with greater skills. Wickramasinghe has been an ITTF coach training expert since 2008, a prestigious position held by only a select group. In fact, he is one of only two individuals from Sri Lanka and among 136 individuals worldwide to have been awarded this honor. During his coaching career, Wajira Wickramasinghe has trained over 160 table tennis coaches in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives, Mongolia and Tonga. His rigorous training programs, both practical and theoretical, have played a crucial role in shaping the careers of countless coaches, many of whom now practice in their respective countries. In addition to his role as a coach education expert, Wajira Wickramasinghe holds the highest level coaching certificate (Level 3) awarded by the ITTF, an award held by only 142 coaches worldwide and only 12 coaches in Sri Lanka. Wajira's coaching talents extend beyond education, as he served for decades as coach of the national table tennis team for the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Under his leadership he trained and produced more than 4,000 players, who achieved national and international recognition and brought glory to their countries. Wickramasinghe's contributions to Sri Lankan table tennis have been immeasurable, not only in grooming players but also in empowering coaches. When the Asian Games were held in Jakarta, Wajira Wickrmasinghe was the national team coach and two former national rowers Udaya Ranasinghe and Ishara Madurangi were under his guidance. Today, both Madurangi and Udaya Ranasinghe are in the US for further training and Ranasinghe, the former Vidyartha champion, is also doing coaching in California. Wajira was the national junior coach in the Asian Junior TT Championship held in South Korea in 2017. Wajira's multi-faceted role as a player, coach and coach training expert exemplifies the highest level of performance in sport. Wickramasinghe continues to seek knowledge and contribute to the international table tennis arena, with his unwavering commitment to the development and promotion of table tennis worldwide. All Ratnaweera

