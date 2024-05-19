County cricket desperately needs radical thinkers to save the game





Mr Banks says he will call an EGM if members show support for his plans, to secure the necessary support for such a change. If they have any insight, the members will support him because he is right about the alternative, which is that, without radical surgery, the Gloucestershire club will simply cease to exist. I fear others will too, unless they take their fate into their own hands, and the pool of Test players will contract, with the English selectors (if there is Test cricket to select for at that stage) being forced to select Test players from those players to choose. who play exclusively in what he dismisses as a slog match between two teams dressed to look like baseball players, with fireworks going off. It's time to put this blatant nonsense aside When I spoke to him he was gloomy about the way the game is run: the ECB needs fundamental reforms. Woke political correctness seems to be running amok, with diversity, equality and inclusivity being more important than the cricket and the fans. Frankly speaking, cricket is a great sport that brings people together and we should be proud of that. It is time to put this utter nonsense aside and the provinces must work together to ensure this happens. You'd be hard-pressed to find a Gloucestershire board member who was even a cricket fan, it's all about ticking the right box these days. Somehow we lost our way and forgot what cricket was all about. He added that the ECB is trying to wipe out provincial cricket with a strategy that might as well be called death by a thousand cuts. They put effort into creating a marketable product for a reason, namely that they want it to go the way of the Dodo! The economic model of the average county cricket club is dependent on an annual payment from the ECB; without that money, many clubs would not survive. No doubt some will find this too radical an idea, in which case they should see how Hampshire, for example, has benefited from such diversification. No doubt the ECB will complain that Mr Banks is screwing them over, but the governing body has failed in recent years. Domestically, the Hundred has proven to be a joke that will last a long time before the current TV deal puts an end to it in four years. And the ECB has yet to do anything to challenge or moderate India's crushing dominance of cricket internationally, a dominance that fails to take into account the needs of the English county game. If we want an essential part of our sporting heritage not to be lost, others like Mr Banks must take the initiative.

