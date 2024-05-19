Sports
Oregon Football 2024 Game-by-Play Predictions
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks face a tough but seemingly manageable schedule in their first Big Ten Conference season. While the non-conference slate is pretty tame, the Ducks will be competing against some top-tier teams in conference play.
Go game by game today and predict wins and losses for the 2024 Oregon football schedule.
August 31 vs. Idaho Vandals
This should be one of Oregon's easiest games of the year, as the Idaho Vandals have never broken the 10-win barrier in their program's history. The first games can be tough, but Idaho doesn't seem to offer much of a challenge.
Predicted winner: Oregon
September 7 vs. Boise State Broncos
Boise State represents a step up in competition compared to Idaho, but the venerable Mountain West Conference schedule is not what they used to be. The Broncos will likely score some points, but expect another relatively easy outing for the Ducks.
Predicted winner: Oregon
September 14 @ Oregon State Beavers
After playing close to the Ducks in recent years, Oregon State's roster has been decimated via the NFL Draft and transfer portal, losing key starters and depth pieces across the board. Aside from some chaos potential in rivalry games, this one isn't that scary.
Predicted winner: Oregon
September 28 @ UCLA Bruins
The Bruins have struggled to find their footing in recent years and this doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon with the departure of former head coach Chip Kelly to Ohio State. Road games are always risky in conferences, but UCLA should be near the bottom of the Big Ten standings this year.
Predicted winner: Oregon
October 5 vs. Michigan State Spartans
Oregon faces a familiar foe in a new environment as former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith took the open Michigan State job this offseason. While Smith is a capable coach and should eventually get the Spartans relevant again, this likely won't be the year and it will be even harder for them to be ready so early in the season.
Predicted winner: Oregon
October 12 vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
In one of the biggest games of the entire college football season, the Big Ten's top two teams face off at Autzen Stadium. There are different perspectives on how these teams fare, but because the difference in talent is so small, I expect the advantage at Autzen Stadium to be crucial for a close victory.
Predicted winner: Oregon
October 19 @ Purdue Boilermakers
As one of the weakest teams in the Big Ten, Purdue doesn't seem to pose much of a threat to Oregon in terms of talent and coaching. The only concerns here are the trap nature of hitting the road immediately after Oregon's biggest game of the regular season. Regardless, Dan Lanning's team hasn't fallen victim to any pitfalls yet, and I don't expect the Boilermakers to be the first.
Predicted winner: Oregon
October 26 vs. Illinois vs. Illini
Another fairly easy match for the Ducks. Illinois isn't much of a football program and they will be tasked with winning at Autzen. I expect this game to be a blowout pretty early on.
Predicted winner: Oregon
November 2nd @ Michigan Glutton
This is where it gets tricky. This will be by far the toughest environment Oregon will play in in 2024 and the Wolverines roster returns a lot of NFL-level talent from last year's national championship team.
New head coach Sherrone Moore is a bit of an unknown for Michigan, but I expect the Wolverines to remain a high-level team. I think Oregon stumbles in a close game and drops their first game of the year.
Predicted winner: Michigan
November 9 vs. Maryland Terrapins
I expect this to be a serious rebound spot in Oregon after the trip to Ann Arbor. Look for the Ducks to come out strong and pull off a dominant win against a mediocre Maryland team, especially if Oregon loses the week before.
Predicted winner: Oregon
November 16 @ Wisconsin Badgers
This is one of the scariest games on the schedule for the Ducks as Wisconsin enters the second year of coach Luke Fickells' tenure. Fickell is a highly respected developer of talent and the Badgers boast one of the toughest environments in college football at Camp Randall Stadium. This reminds me of the 2023 Utah game, but against a tougher opponent. I expect the Ducks to stay focused and come out on top in a nail-biter, but stay tuned for this one.
Predicted winner: Oregon
Nov. 30 vs. Washington Huskies
Even though coach Kalen DeBoer is no longer with Washington, you can be sure the Ducks will be motivated enough to get their first win over the Huskies of the Dan Lanning era. Jedd Fisch was a quality addition for UW, but it will likely take him some time to rebuild a roster that lost a lot of talent from their 2023 national championship runner-up team. Expect Oregon to come out strong and pick up an emphatic win to close out the regular season at Autzen Stadium.
Predicted winner: Oregon
At 11-1 and 8-1 in the Big Ten, the Ducks should be competing in the conference championship game in Indianapolis. Not only that, they should at least make an at-large bid for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.
While there are several tough games on Oregon's schedule, there are many more that should be relatively easy wins. This season will come down to how well Oregon can stay focused on their biggest games of the year in their first Big Ten season.
|
