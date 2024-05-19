Mark Wells, member of the 1980 Olympic hockey team, dies | Sport





Mark Wells, a member of the Miracle on Ice men's hockey team of the 1980 United States Olympics and a former Komets player, died Friday at the age of 67. NHL.com. It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mark R. Wells, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Saturday. He was so much more than an Olympic hero or The Commish. He was a friend to everyone he met. Just a great man. Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team, expressed his condolences on his social media account. Sad day today for our 1980 Olympic team. Number 15 Mark Wells passed away yesterday. Great teammate, obviously a great hockey player and we will miss him, Eruzione said. Wells, a center from Detroit, had three points (two goals, one assist) at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics and helped the United States win the gold medal with a stunning victory against the Soviet Union in the first game of the medal round, and a win over Finland in the final match. Wells was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the 13th round (No. 176) of the 1977 NHL Draft following his second season at Bowling Green. After the Olympics, he played nine games for Nova Scotia, Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate, but was traded to the Red Wings. He declined to join the Red Wings and was released from his contract. He then signed with the Rangers but never made it to the NHL, playing the 1980-81 season with New Haven, the Rangers AHL affiliate, where he had 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in 67 games. In 1981-82, he skated 19 games with the Komets in the International Hockey League (his final playing season) and scored a total of three goals and 13 points. He also played six games with Flint of the IHL and 14 games with Oklahoma City of the Central Hockey League. After not making the U.S. team for the 1983 World Championships, he returned to Minnesota where he became a restaurant manager, but back problems forced him to retire early. The back problems were actually a spinal cord disease that left him bedridden. In 2010, needing money for his medical problems, Wells sold his gold medal at auction.

