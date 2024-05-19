Sports
Nigerian tennis star Quadri Aruna shines at the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda
By Dolapo Aina
May 14 remains a remarkable day for the Nigerian table tennis community and Nigerian table tennis legend Quadri Aruna as he won the International Table Tennis Federation Africa Cup. The tournament took place at the Kigali Arena in the city of Kigali, Rwanda. The Nigerian table tennis maestro recorded a sublime 4-0 victory over Egypt's Mohamed EL Beiali.
Nigerians Quadri Aruna and Dina Meshref, an Egyptian table tennis player and the number one ranked African table tennis player, were the newly crowned ITTF Africa Cup champions by winning the 2024 edition of the tournament in men's and women's singles respectively.
Nigeria's Aruna achieved an unstoppable and impressive victory in the final against Egypt's Mohamed El-Beiali with a 4-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10, 11-3) victory to become the new Africa Cup of Nations champion. It is noteworthy to mention that Quadri Aruna lost the title to Egyptian Omar Assar in 2018.
After the final Aruna stated that; In any competition there is never an easy victory, and I am happy that I did my best and that my best resulted in the victory. It has always been in me not to give up even when I am down, and I am happy that all my hard work paid off with the victory. I must commend Rwanda for providing excellent facilities and great hospitality for us, the players, and I look forward to returning to this beautiful country again.
He is quoted as having stated; “I never gave up on my dream, it doesn't matter where you come from, I came from a small town in Oyo State, Nigeria, and it was very difficult growing up. I just want to tell them that something great is very important. possible for every individual.”
Egyptian sensation Meshref was at her best after coming back from 2-0 down to beat fellow Egyptian Mariam Alhodaby 4-3. Meshref becomes the new Africa Cup champion after losing in the finals of the last two editions.
In her own words; I'm happy that I could come back, especially because I came back from an injury I suffered before the tournament. I thank my family and my mother who sacrificed to be with me in Rwanda. It was a tough victory for me here in this beautiful country and I will cherish this moment for a long time.
She further stated that; “This title means a lot to me. I'm so happy to be able to fight and regain this title. I wouldn't have done it without my family, especially my mother who is in the crowd. Thank you very much and of course I want to thank God.”
Despite being 2-0 down, she fought harder with every setback and eventually won her 14th title on the African continent.
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also congratulated Nigerian table tennis legend, Mr. Aruna Quadri, on winning the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup title.
In an official statement, the President stated; Mr Quadri recorded a resounding victory in the final match of the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda, regaining his title and sealing his place as Africa's table tennis champion.
President Tinubu commended the table tennis star for his dogged pursuit of excellence even in the face of nagging obstacles, stating that the zeal for distinction, the determination to succeed and the inventiveness to solve complex problems are the exceptional qualities that characterize Nigerians.
The Nigerian team at the end of the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Kigali had won the men's singles gold by Quadri Aruna, the men's singles bronze won by Olajide Omotayo and the women's singles bronze won by Edem Offiong.
|
Sources
2/ https://thebossnewspapers.com/2024/05/19/nigerian-tennis-star-quadri-aruna-shines-at-2024-ittf-africa-cup-in-rwanda/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The United States will withdraw all its troops from Niger by September
- Nigerian tennis star Quadri Aruna shines at the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda
- Stefanik calls for Hamas to be wiped off the face of the earth and promotes Trump's policies in speech to Israeli Knesset
- The moment Jokowi and Puan meet at the WWF summit
- Man accused of punching actor Steve Buscemi held on $50,000 bail
- Family joins the dots on the darling dress
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- How technological innovations are transforming data center monitoring systems
- They Said It: Oscar Pareja and Jack Lynn share their thoughts after the win over the San Jose Earthquakes
- Mark Wells, member of the 1980 Olympic hockey team, dies | Sport
- Kevin Costner's ex confirms romance with family friend as actor cries at Horizon premiere in Cannes
- Orphan steals the show at Australian Fashion Week with world-debut The Last Season collection