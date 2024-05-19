Nigerian tennis star Quadri Aruna shines at the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda

By Dolapo Aina

May 14 remains a remarkable day for the Nigerian table tennis community and Nigerian table tennis legend Quadri Aruna as he won the International Table Tennis Federation Africa Cup. The tournament took place at the Kigali Arena in the city of Kigali, Rwanda. The Nigerian table tennis maestro recorded a sublime 4-0 victory over Egypt's Mohamed EL Beiali.

Nigerians Quadri Aruna and Dina Meshref, an Egyptian table tennis player and the number one ranked African table tennis player, were the newly crowned ITTF Africa Cup champions by winning the 2024 edition of the tournament in men's and women's singles respectively.

Nigeria's Aruna achieved an unstoppable and impressive victory in the final against Egypt's Mohamed El-Beiali with a 4-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10, 11-3) victory to become the new Africa Cup of Nations champion. It is noteworthy to mention that Quadri Aruna lost the title to Egyptian Omar Assar in 2018.

After the final Aruna stated that; In any competition there is never an easy victory, and I am happy that I did my best and that my best resulted in the victory. It has always been in me not to give up even when I am down, and I am happy that all my hard work paid off with the victory. I must commend Rwanda for providing excellent facilities and great hospitality for us, the players, and I look forward to returning to this beautiful country again.

He is quoted as having stated; “I never gave up on my dream, it doesn't matter where you come from, I came from a small town in Oyo State, Nigeria, and it was very difficult growing up. I just want to tell them that something great is very important. possible for every individual.”

Egyptian sensation Meshref was at her best after coming back from 2-0 down to beat fellow Egyptian Mariam Alhodaby 4-3. Meshref becomes the new Africa Cup champion after losing in the finals of the last two editions.

In her own words; I'm happy that I could come back, especially because I came back from an injury I suffered before the tournament. I thank my family and my mother who sacrificed to be with me in Rwanda. It was a tough victory for me here in this beautiful country and I will cherish this moment for a long time.

She further stated that; “This title means a lot to me. I'm so happy to be able to fight and regain this title. I wouldn't have done it without my family, especially my mother who is in the crowd. Thank you very much and of course I want to thank God.”

Despite being 2-0 down, she fought harder with every setback and eventually won her 14th title on the African continent.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also congratulated Nigerian table tennis legend, Mr. Aruna Quadri, on winning the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup title.

In an official statement, the President stated; Mr Quadri recorded a resounding victory in the final match of the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda, regaining his title and sealing his place as Africa's table tennis champion.

President Tinubu commended the table tennis star for his dogged pursuit of excellence even in the face of nagging obstacles, stating that the zeal for distinction, the determination to succeed and the inventiveness to solve complex problems are the exceptional qualities that characterize Nigerians.

The Nigerian team at the end of the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Kigali had won the men's singles gold by Quadri Aruna, the men's singles bronze won by Olajide Omotayo and the women's singles bronze won by Edem Offiong.