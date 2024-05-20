Sports
Olympian Mark Wells, born in St. Clair Shores, dies at 66 – Macomb Daily
The upcoming St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade will include a special tribute to Olympian and hockey ambassador Mark Wells, who died last week.
Mr. Wells, a native of St. Clair Shores and a member of the 1980 U.S. hockey team that became known as the famous “Miracle on Ice” team at the Lake Placid Olympics, died in his sleep on Friday, officials said. He was 66.
Parade organizers said Wells was scheduled to appear in the procession along Harper Avenue, but died just over a week before the event.
“He was our friend – he was a son of St. Clair Shores,” said a heartbroken David Rubello, member of the St. Clair Shores City Council and Parade Committee.
Rubello described Mr. Wells as a kind, generous family man who always had time to pose for a photo or sign an autograph. He said Wells was part of “our hockey fiber.”
“The last conversation I had last week ended with him saying, 'I love St. Clair Shores and seeing old friends,'” Rubello said. “It didn't happen.”
Born in St. Clair Shores and raised on Beste Street, in the Martin Road-Little Mack Avenue area, he graduated from Lake Shore High School in 1975. He was selected 176th overall in the 1977 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens and was inducted into the Bowling Green State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992, according to Bowling Green's Facebook post.
He joined the 1980 Olympic team after the 1979 college season, and on February 22, 1980, the U.S. defeated the Soviet Union 4–3 in an ice hockey match at the Lake Placid Olympics to take home a gold medal to take home.
With the American Bank crashing to the ice as soon as the clock hit zero, the television broadcast cut to a brief shot of the crowd celebrating. When the broadcast returned to a tight shot of the players, the back of Mr. Wells' No. 15 jersey was shown as part of the top of the pile behind the U.S. net.
St. Clair Shores held a parade for Mr. Wells shortly after the victory.
After playing for the Montreal Canadiens, he signed a free agent contract with the New York Rangers and played with minor league teams before retiring in 1982.
In 2014, the St. Clair Shores City Council voted to rename a skating rink after him at the Civic Arena on Stephens Road. Apparently a previous council had voted to inaugurate an ice rink, with its game-used stick on display, but that never happened.
St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby said he worked with Paul Doppke, head of the St. Clair Shores Hockey Association, and Rubello to place Mr. Wells' name above the ice arena door.
Walby said the move was appropriate because Mr. Wells had “lost connection” with the city, which graciously welcomed him.
“I was happy that we were able to finish something that a community started in the 1980s and finally get its name out there,” Walby said. “It was the right thing to do and well deserved. He was involved in the greatest sporting event in American history.”
Mr Wells' hockey stick used in the game has resurfaced almost 40 years after it disappeared. He had given to the Civic Arena that year, the last time it was seen.
He was diagnosed with a rare spinal disease that took him off the ice and forced him to sell his gold medal.
After retiring, he was a restaurant manager in Rochester Hills, according to Bowling Green State University officials. Funeral arrangements were not available Sunday.
