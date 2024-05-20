Consistency in winning Olympic medals is the next step for HK athletes





Preparing for the Olympic Games in France are, from left to right, Edgar Cheung, Siobhan Haughey, Yeung Pui-lam and Yeung Nga-ting.



Ayra Wang Local athletes must maintain consistency and win medals at every Olympic Games before they can expect better results, says Hong Kong Sports Institute CEO Tony Choi Yuk-kwan. Choi expected in a television program yesterday that Hong Kong athletes will qualify for 31 events at the Paris Games in July, down from 46 at the Tokyo Olympics. He said the number is right on target as coaches and athletes have worked hard to prepare. “Last year we had the Asian Games in Hangzhou and we have to prepare for the Olympics this year and the National Games next year,” Choi said. Hong Kong athletes have qualified for 31 events for the Paris Olympics from May 8. Olympic silver medalist Siobhan Haughey will compete in five events and top fencer Edgar Cheung Ka-long, who won gold in Tokyo four years ago, will compete for gold in the foil event. Choi said it is more important for the Hong Kong team to break the curse of winning medals just every other Games than to pursue more medals. Hong Kong won its first medal at the 1996 Olympics, with female windsurfer Lee Lai-shan winning gold in Atlanta. The city won again at the 2004 Athens Games when table tennis players Ko Lai-chak and Li Ching took silver in the men's doubles. Female road and track cyclist Lee Wai-sze won bronze in London eight years later in 2012 before Hong Kong led a 46-strong delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning one gold, two silver and three bronze medals – its biggest victory up to now . Choi said the Hong Kong team's performance was erratic. “It normally takes ten to twelve years to train an elite athlete, but Hong Kong only started elite sports training ten years ago,” he said. “We have a small population and a short history of sports culture. “I dare not say that we are developing major advantages, but I certainly hope that in the future we can be competitive in events such as fencing, swimming, table tennis, badminton, karate and squash.” Choi said he is happy to see that society has appreciated the achievements of elite athletes more in recent years and that the number of full-time athletes has increased. Choi proposed developing a “sports tourism economy” by turning sporting events into major spectacles. [email protected]

