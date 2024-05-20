Oregon State University Athletics





TUCSON, Ariz. Jacob Kmatz scattered four hits and a run in six innings and No. 6 Oregon State claimed the series over No. 14 Arizona with a 16-1 win over the Wildcats Friday night at Hi Corbett Field. scattered four hits and a run in six innings and No. 6 Oregon State claimed the series over No. 14 Arizona with a 16-1 win over the Wildcats Friday night at Hi Corbett Field. With the win, Oregon State moved into first place in the Pac-12 Conference, half a game ahead of Arizona. Saturday's series finale will determine the 2024 Pac-12 regular-season champion. Kmatz struck out eight and stymied the Wildcats, allowing just one run in the sixth on a fielder's choice. He recorded his fifth quality start of the season and improved to 6-2 on the year. Kmatz was backed by Oregon State (41-12 overall, 19-9 Pac-12) that had 16 hits off six Arizona pitchers. The Beavers jumped on the board first with two runs in the first inning, then took a 4-0 lead in the second. Wilson Weber And Easton Talt drove in solo runs in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead, then broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. Gavin Turley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Brady Kasper drove in two singles that Weber reached on a fielder's choice. Talt, who finished the day with three RBIs, capped a three-run seventh with a two-run single. Every Oregon State starter scored at least one goal. Kasper and Mason Guerra led the Beavers by three Travis Bazzana doubled twice. Talt and Break Troski both had two-hit attempts. Arizona's (32-20, 19-10) Clark Candiotti gave up eight hits and six runs in five innings of work. He took the loss and fell to 6-3 on the year. Next one Oregon State and Arizona conclude their three-game series and the regular season Saturday at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM PT and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Oregon State Game Notes

Travis Bazzana broke Oregon State's career record for doubles with his 50e as the Beavers' leadoff hitter in the first inning. He broke the record previously held by Chris Biles.

The double pushed Bazzana to a total of 177 bases on the season, also a record. He surpassed Jacob Melton, who had 175.

The Beavers did not hit a home run for the first time in 10 games. Friday's game was only the seventh this season without a homerun.

Oregon State scored double-digit points in conference play for the ninth time. Five have come in the last six games.

The win moved Oregon State into first place for the first time since April 14.

The win moved Oregon State into first place for the first time since April 14.

OSU has drawn 16 walks in the first two games of the series against an Arizona pitching staff that came into the series with the fewest walks in the conference.

