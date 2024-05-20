ASFL Hockey scores again – Boston Herald

By now, most in New England are familiar with Mike Slonina's “A Shot For Life” charitable foundation and the work it has done for cancer research. Since its founding as a basketball phenomenon more than a decade ago, the organization has accomplished most of its efforts through sports.

Last year, ASFL introduced a hockey showcase to its ever-growing list of ideas, and the first installment was a roaring success. This year? Just as wonderful.

The target? To install a Boys and a Girls All-Star Game, featuring some of the best high school and prep talent from across New England. And they would both take place at the Boston Bruins' practice facility, Warrior Ice Arena, which is about as impressive a venue as you could ask for.

During the boys' match to open the afternoon, fans were treated to a whopping 30 combined goals, with fireworks galore as Team Blue held on for a 16-14 victory over Team White.

Blue was paced by Hingham's Paul Dzavik and by St. Mark's duo Calvin Beard and Andrew Gibbons, who each finished with a hat trick.

There was even some surprise fun in the game, with Bruins mascot Blades getting in on the action late in the final period. The local celebrity even earned some credit for an assist on a goal by Team White star and Winthrop standout Petey Silverman.

Dzavik first came into contact with Slonina and A Shot For Life during recruitment through his friend and longtime Hingham teammate Travis Rugg. He didn't hesitate to participate.

“They told Pat Manning (ASFL) that I would be a good candidate, and they presented my name to the organization,” Dzavik said. “It was huge because my aunt (Andrea) is currently struggling with cancer, so I have a personal connection to the cause, and (this) is great.”

Dzavik estimates he has individually raised $1,200 for the showcase, and hopes like everyone else that the dreaded disease will one day be defeated.

When the boys' show ended, all the participants from both games met at center ice for a photo. Blades and the organization then broke out a team jersey so Slonina could present a Bruins Foundation Award. ASFL selected Thayer star Kate Sullivan as the recipient after raising $3,500 for the event's charity in recent weeks alone. UNH's commitment was determined, organizing group meetings and fundraisers with friends, family and teammates.

She did it all the time for her father Jim.

“I didn't think I would ever receive that honor,” Sullivan said. “But it was really special for me because my dad had skin cancer, so it was really great to win the award for him.

Once the puck dropped on the girls' matinee, Team White was able to use a series of scoring shots to pull away for an 8-0 shutout. BB&N standout Izzy King netted a hat trick, while Phillips Andover's Sarah Powers recorded four assists.

This year's run raised $105,000 for cancer research among participants.

Crazy to think that when Slonina first walked into the gym with a basketball for a 24-hour shooting session in 2011, he didn't know how many lives he would change. He was solely focused on raising awareness for his mother, who was in the midst of a battle with a potentially malignant brain tumor.

Fourteen years since the journey began, Slonina's mother still helps him with his foundation, as do hundreds of current and former athletes. Now it has taken over Massachusetts and will host the same showcases for all sports in Connecticut, with that state's ASFL Hockey Challenge debuting in August.

“I think last year was a great introduction,” Slonina said. “This year we have built on that. I thought the players really believed in what we were trying to do. I can't thank the Boston Bruins Foundation enough for all their help and making this day truly special. For our staff, for our athletes. We do a lot of these events, but this location really makes it special. So it's been really exciting and we can't wait for year three.”