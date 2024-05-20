Sports
Oregon Football's Bo Nix learns from Tom Brady and Jay Z
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix joined legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and rapper, producer and entrepreneur Jay Z to talk sports and business.
Michael Rubin, the billionaire founder and CEO of Fanatics, shared photos Sunday of Brady and Jay Z sharing breakfast with NFL rookies, including Nix, No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams, No. 2 overall selection Jayden Daniels, quarterback Drake Maye, tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Malik Nabers.
“Breakfast with Jay and Tom > $500,000, but a really great morning with Tom Brady and Jay Z and our Fanatics rookies talking sports and business!” Rubin wrote. “Thank you so much to Tommy and Jay for the valuable advice and knowledge you shared. This was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first photo.”
“Big things ahead for this group, I can't wait to see you all crush it both on and off the field!”
On Friday, the same group of NFL rookies attended an official jersey unveiling event sponsored by the NFL Players Association and Fanatics in Los Angeles. It is an annual four-day event designed to introduce newbies to potential business partners.
Rubin is known for his ability to unite the sports, business and music industries. His white summer party in the Hamptons features an A-list cast with Brady, Jay Z, Travis Scott, Beyonce, James Harden, Leonardo Di Caprio and others.
Hopes are high for Nix in his rookie season under Broncos coach Sean Payton.
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson has confidence in his adopted brother Nix and Payton and predicts they can win a Super Bowl as soon as this season.
Whichever team Bo goes to, they will have success, Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus. There's no doubt about that. He's the best guy in the NFL. The man is incredible.
Johnson spoke with Nix about his transition into the league after completing the NFL rookie minicamp. It was Nix's first chance to take the field with his teammates and coaches in Denver.
He loves it, Johnson told Amaranthus. He's tired, I can see it in his face. It is normal. I just feel like it's a great situation to have him there. He's been through it enough and all he knows is football.
The Broncos selected Nix No. 12 overall. This is the first time Coach Payton has ever drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft in his career.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist just completed his best season yet. The 23-year-old broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 with 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes. The most experienced quarterback in the 2024 draft, Nix's 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by an FBS quarterback.
Taking instruction from Brady and Jay Z, two of the most successful people in their field, certainly helps Nix prepare for his professional journey in Denver.
