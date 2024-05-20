Mark Wells, a forward on the U.S. Olympic Miracle on Ice hockey team that won a gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics, died May 17. He was 66.

Wells, born in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, died in his sleep Macomb daily reported. He was scheduled to appear in the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade next week, according to the newspaper.

American hockey And Bowling Green State UniversityWells College alma mater, also announced his death.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mark R. Wells. He was so much more than an Olympic hero or The Commish, a post at Wells official Facebook page declared. He was a friend to everyone he met. Just a great man. Please grant his family and loved ones the privacy they deserve during this time of great sorrow.

Wells played in all seven games for coach Herb Brooks' U.S. hockey team at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, scoring two goals and adding an assist. NBC Sports reported.

He said his goals came in a 5-1 win against Norway and a 7-2 win against Romania in the preliminary round. NHL.com.

Wells played hockey at Bowling Green from 1975 to 1979 and received a scholarship after his freshman season. a press release from the university.

Wells suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle four months before the Olympics and was the last player to be included in the squad. NBC Sports reported, citing Wayne Coffey's 2005 book The Boys of Winter: The Untold Story of a Coach, a Dream, and the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team.

I don't care if you don't score a goal, Brooks told Wells, according to the book. I want you to be my defensive centerman. I want you to shut people up.

Wells told The New York Times in a 2002 interview that he had to lobby Brooks to put him on the roster after he was injured.

I remember spitting at his feet and saying, No, Herb, this is my dream, Wells said. I worked my butt off for years. Let me take a chance.

Wells was selected 176th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1977 NHL Entry Draft.

After the Olympics, he played nine games for Nova Scotia, Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate, but was traded to the Detroit Red Wings, according to him. NHL.com. He was released after refusing to join the Red Wings and signed with the New York Rangers.

He never reached the NHL, but played nine games with the Rangers AHL affiliate in New Haven, where he scored 14 goals and added 29 assists. NHL.com reported.

Wells was included in the Bowling Green State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992.

In 2014, the St. Clair Shores City Council voted to rename an ice skating rink after him at the Civic Arena, the Macomb daily reported.

Wells took early retirement due to serious back problems related to a rare spinal cord disease Olympics.com. He sold his Olympic gold medal more than a decade ago to pay medical bills Macomb daily.

Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 Olympic team, tweeted that it was a sad day.

Number 15 Mark Wells passed away yesterday. Great teammate, obviously a great hockey player and we will miss him.

