Varsity Eight has its best finish since 2002 and leads heavyweights in sprints





WORCESTER, Mass. The University of Pennsylvania heavyweight men had a strong performance at the EARC Sprints on Sunday. The one-day championship event was held on Lake Quinsigamond. Penn improved his pre-race seed in the Varsity Eight and the Second Varsity Eights, met his seed in the Third Varsity Eight and finished fourth in the Fourth Varsity Eight and sixth in the Fifth Varsity Eight. The Varsity Eight's fifth-place finish was the best since 2002, when the Quakers finished fourth. That was also the last time the 1V8 rowed in a Grand Final. Live results (earc.qra.org) | Penn Boatings (PDF) Varsity Eights In a compelling seven-boat final, Northeastern was added after a protest from the morning heats was upheld. The Quakers placed fifth overall, finishing well above their ninth seed. Penn beat Syracuse by just 0.664 seconds for fifth place. The top four boats separated by less than 1.5 seconds in an incredible finish, Brown calling the race 0.081 seconds ahead of Princeton and Yale taking third over Harvard by just 0.166 seconds.

Brown 5:28,639

Princeton 5:28,720

Yale5:29.932

Harvard 5:30,098

Penn 5:34,046

Syracuse 5:34,710

Northeast 5:39.576 Second Varsity Eights The Quakers improved on their eleventh seed here and almost achieved a victory in the Small Final, finishing eighth overall in second place behind Brown by just 1.2 seconds. BU placed third, just 1.1 seconds behind Penn, while Cornell, Columbia and Navy trailed in the last three spots.

Brown 5:39.072

Penn 5:40,268

BU5:41.348

Cornell 5:47,965

Columbia 5:50,097

Navy 5: 51,491 Third Varsity Eights Penn met his seed in this boat, placing fifth in the Petite Final and finishing 11th overall.

Syracuse 5:47,140

Northeast 5: 49,628

Cornell 5:54,084

Navy 5: 54,846

Penn 5:57,532

Wisconsin 5:58,256 Fourth Varsity Eights The Quakers finished a strong fourth place in this division, beating Boston University by more than a second for fourth place. Yale, Brown and Dartmouth were the medalists, with the Big Green beating Penn by less than four seconds for bronze.

Yale5:45.614

Brown 5:47,256

Dartmouth 5:52,758

Penn 5:56,260

THIS IS 5:57,896

Syracuse 5:59,432 Fifth Varsity Eights The Quakers were sixth in this grand final on Sunday going into the afternoon session. Dartmouth defeated Yale by just over a second for the win.

Dartmouth 5:50205

Yale5:51.345

Brown 5:59,866

Navy 6:04,260

Princeton6:09.578

Penn 6:14,570 #FightOnPenn

