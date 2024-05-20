Sports
Varsity Eight has its best finish since 2002 and leads heavyweights in sprints
WORCESTER, Mass. The University of Pennsylvania heavyweight men had a strong performance at the EARC Sprints on Sunday. The one-day championship event was held on Lake Quinsigamond.
Penn improved his pre-race seed in the Varsity Eight and the Second Varsity Eights, met his seed in the Third Varsity Eight and finished fourth in the Fourth Varsity Eight and sixth in the Fifth Varsity Eight. The Varsity Eight's fifth-place finish was the best since 2002, when the Quakers finished fourth. That was also the last time the 1V8 rowed in a Grand Final.
Live results (earc.qra.org) | Penn Boatings (PDF)
Varsity Eights
In a compelling seven-boat final, Northeastern was added after a protest from the morning heats was upheld. The Quakers placed fifth overall, finishing well above their ninth seed. Penn beat Syracuse by just 0.664 seconds for fifth place. The top four boats separated by less than 1.5 seconds in an incredible finish, Brown calling the race 0.081 seconds ahead of Princeton and Yale taking third over Harvard by just 0.166 seconds.
Brown 5:28,639
Princeton 5:28,720
Yale5:29.932
Harvard 5:30,098
Penn 5:34,046
Syracuse 5:34,710
Northeast 5:39.576
Second Varsity Eights
The Quakers improved on their eleventh seed here and almost achieved a victory in the Small Final, finishing eighth overall in second place behind Brown by just 1.2 seconds. BU placed third, just 1.1 seconds behind Penn, while Cornell, Columbia and Navy trailed in the last three spots.
Brown 5:39.072
Penn 5:40,268
BU5:41.348
Cornell 5:47,965
Columbia 5:50,097
Navy 5: 51,491
Third Varsity Eights
Penn met his seed in this boat, placing fifth in the Petite Final and finishing 11th overall.
Syracuse 5:47,140
Northeast 5: 49,628
Cornell 5:54,084
Navy 5: 54,846
Penn 5:57,532
Wisconsin 5:58,256
Fourth Varsity Eights
The Quakers finished a strong fourth place in this division, beating Boston University by more than a second for fourth place. Yale, Brown and Dartmouth were the medalists, with the Big Green beating Penn by less than four seconds for bronze.
Yale5:45.614
Brown 5:47,256
Dartmouth 5:52,758
Penn 5:56,260
THIS IS 5:57,896
Syracuse 5:59,432
Fifth Varsity Eights
The Quakers were sixth in this grand final on Sunday going into the afternoon session. Dartmouth defeated Yale by just over a second for the win.
Dartmouth 5:50205
Yale5:51.345
Brown 5:59,866
Navy 6:04,260
Princeton6:09.578
Penn 6:14,570
#FightOnPenn
|
