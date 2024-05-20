University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics





STILWATER, Okla.Ole Miss senior men's tennis Nikola Slavic is prepared to participate in the 2024 NCAA Individual Singles Championships draw, which will take place May 20-25 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Ole Miss senior men's tennisis prepared to participate in the 2024 NCAA Individual Singles Championships draw, which will take place May 20-25 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Slavic made his third postseason singles appearance and received an at-large bid to play in the event at the Greenwood Tennis Center. The native of Stockholm, Sweden, will face UT Arlington's Joan Torres Espinosa in the round of 64 on Monday afternoon at 3:30 PM CT. SENIOR ANNUAL REVIEW The senior ended his fifth and final year as a rebel in true veteran fashion. Slavic had a very successful start to his final campaign at Ole Miss as he was named the SEC/Big Ten Challenge's Most Outstanding Player in the fall. He also advanced to the ITA All-American Championships with doubles partner, Lucas Engelhardt after earning a spot as an ITA Southern Region Doubles Finalist. Slavic finished the 2024 duals season with a 19-8 overall record in singles and a 14-6 record in duals matchups. The native of Stockholm, Sweden, led the Rebels in singles victories with four and three doubles wins this year. The senior sensation led the way for the Rebels, competing on court one in both singles and doubles during his final season. Most recently, Slavic was named to the All-SEC First Team. This is the fourth year in a row he has been recognized in the postseason Conference Honors. The senior leaves a legacy as one of the best in Ole Miss history as he is just one of five Rebels to ever be recognized in SEC postseason honors four times in program history. REBELS IN THE RANKINGS Slavic finished the year ranked No. 45 in the country in singles according to ITA, and was also a member of the country's No. 65 doubles team alongside Engelhardt. Slavic peaked at No. 8 in the country's doubles rankings earlier this fall, while reaching No. 34 in singles. SWEDEN RAISED, COMPLETELY AMERICAN MADE After an All-SEC campaign, Slavic rose to the No. 1 singles spot on the Rebel roster and made the most of it, earning the No. 16 overall spot for the 2022 NCAA Singles Championships. The ITA awards the All -America status to student-athletes who earn a top 16 seed in the NCAA Singles Championship, advance to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Championship, or finish in the top 20 of the final ITA Singles Rankings . In addition to his No. 16 seed at the 2022 NCAAs, Slavic finished his junior season as the No. 19 ranked singles player in the country, becoming the 32nd All-American in program history. Slavic finished the 2021-2022 season with a 22-13 overall record in singles, capping off his sensational junior year. FOLLOW THE REBELS ON SOCIAL For more information about Ole Miss Men's Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissMTennison Facebook atOleMissMTennisand on Instagram atOleMissMTennisfollow Coach Hansson on Twitter at@TennisToby.

