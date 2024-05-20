University of Minnesota Athletics





BARABOO, Wis. – The University of Minnesota rowing team earned a fifth-place finish Sunday at the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championships at Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. The University of Minnesota rowing team earned a fifth-place finish Sunday at the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championships at Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. It was the highest finish for the Golden Gophers since they also finished fifth in the 2015 league championships, tying for the best finish dating back to 2008 when the team finished fourth. Racing on Devil's Lake, the Maroon and Gold were led by the third eighth boat as the novice crew reached the podium and earned a bronze medal. At the end of the day, the first eight boats completed the 2,000-meter course in fifth place, holding off border rivals Wisconsin and Iowa, allowing the team to gain 36 valuable points for the standings. Minnesota's opening race produced a fourth-place finish as the fourth eights put in a consistent effort and the upstart squad improved on their No. 8 seed to take five team points. Thanks to a strong push in the last 500 meters, the third eights boat beat Rutgers by one second to take third place and 12 team points. When the regatta switched to the fours, the Maroon and Gold collected 10 team points over three races, while the third eights finished eighth before the second eights dropped out in sixth place. The first four finished that part of the competition with an eighth place. In the penultimate race, the second eights provided a quality day and attempted to finish fifth. At the end of the championships, Minnesota's Isabella Bejaran And Manonveld were honored on the All-Big Ten First and Second Teams, respectively, for their achievements. Tallulah dear received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Championship results

Team final ranking (points) 1. #9 Michigan-189

2. #14 Indiana – 144

3. #13 Rutgers-137

4. #12 Ohio State – 121

5. RV Minnesota-87 6. Wisconsin-70

7. Michigan State – 62

8. RV Iowa – 54 Fourth Varsity Eights 1.Michigan – 6:46,798

2. Iowa – 6:49.510

3. Ohio State – 6:52,076

4. Minnesota-6:55.263 5. Rutgers – 6:58.500

6. Michigan State – 7:02,213

7. Wisconsin-7:06,714

8. Indiana – 8:41,811 Third Varsity Eights 1. Michigan-6:42.437

2. Indiana – 6:45.530

3. Minnesota-6:47.488 4. Rutgers-6:48.448

5. Iowa – 6:51.704

6. Ohio State – 6:51.906

7. Michigan State – 6:57,042

8. Wisconsin-7:00474 Third Four 1. Rutgers-7:15.358

2. Michigan – 7:18,949

3. Ohio State – 7:21.371

4. Wisconsin – 7:22,430

5. Iowa – 7:38.360

6. Indiana – 7:46.655

7. Michigan State – 7:47,559

8. Minnesota-8: 02,597 Second Four 1. Ohio State – 7:07.616

2.Michigan – 7:12.120

3. Indiana – 7:12,361

4. Rutgers-7: 13,857

5. Iowa – 7:20,764

6. Minnesota – 7:27,970 7. Wisconsin-7: 32,978

8. Michigan State – 7:41.010 First Celebrations 1.Michigan – 7:00.649

2. Ohio State – 7:03,416

3. Rutgers-7:07.813

4. Indiana – 7:11,529

5. Iowa – 7:23,880

6. Wisconsin-7: 26,972

7. Michigan State – 7:31.053

8. Minnesota-7:32.411 Second Eights 1.Michigan – 6:15.038

2. Rutgers-6:19.616

3. Indiana – 6:22,677

4. Wisconsin-6: 27,726

5. Minnesota-6:33,997 6. Michigan State – 6:36.510

7. Ohio State – 6:39.432

8. Iowa – 6:39,682 First Eights 1.Michigan – 6:17.859

2. Indiana – 6:18.879

3. Ohio State – 6:20.306

4. Rutgers-6:21.029

5. Minnesota-6:31.818 6. Michigan State – 6:33.221

7. Wisconsin-6: 34,736

8. Iowa – 6:35.576 Minnesota lineup

1V8 Isabella Bejaran (mate), Cecilia Christensen , Ella Saunders , Josefine Freltoft , Manonveld , Madeline Lange , Alexa Mueller , Tallulah dear , Nena Papaterpou 2V8 – Ashley Ohlemacher (mate), Eleni Charalampidou-Layton Nathalie Muller, Grace Loescher , I Messer , Annie Moen , Sydney Hicks , Mia Forouhari , Nuala Macfarlane 3V8 – Radhika Ajmera (mate), Emilie Ris , Jaden German , Paige Keller , Kimberly Classes , Sophia Pirigyi , Ellison Northrop-Kiel , Abby Schroder , Alexandra Balcome 4V8 – Shelby Kaplan (mate), Madeline Slim , Zoe Swanson , Maggie Berrett , Jackie Wethington , You are Abston , Kennedy Carr , Emma Caballero , Allison Sweney 1V4 – Wren Wodek (mate), Marina Filas , Cady Isom , Peyton Miller , Emily Franke 2V4 – Misha Shah (mate), Martyna Rzeznik , Anna Stephenson , Cat Johannes , Haley Campaign 3V4 – Courtney Cochico (mate), Katy Isackson-Papp , Chloe Kremnitzer , Arianna Hawkins , Meri Bosnic First team All-Big Ten Piper Vals, Indiana

Nico Daly, Indiana

Emma Dabinett, Iowa

Zara Collisson, Michigan

Katie Easton, Michigan

Jana Peachey, Michigan

Lizzie Johnston, Michigan State

Isabella Bejaran Minnesota Jamie Harris, Ohio State

Lily Wood, Rutgers

Nora Byrne, Wisconsin Second-team All-Big Ten Armstrong Abbey, Indiana

Bella Oertel, Indiana

Klostermann Abbey, Iowa

Annaka Draaisma, Michigan

Aubrey Fitts, Michigan

Ella Kubas, Michigan State

Manonveld Minnesota Tess Thompson, Ohio State

Olivia Clotten, Ohio State

Annie Wertheimer, Rutgers

Grace Belson, Wisconsin Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Lilly Murphy, Indiana

Callie Evans, Iowa

Delaney Evans, Michigan

Carolynn Garner, Michigan State

Tallulah dear Minnesota Claire Holtyn, Ohio State

Emily Mahaffy, Rutgers

Macy Moser, Wisconsin Comments from Coach Strodel “This was a great team effort! The 4V8 and 3V8 started the regatta with strong results, including a medal in the 3V8. Our goal was to win the Big Ten West and we did that,” Head Coach Alicea Strodel said. “I am incredibly proud of this team and grateful for our senior and fifth-year leadership. They have changed the culture of the program with their hard work and dedication. We will miss them!” Next one Minnesota turns its attention to the NCAA Rowing Championship selection show to see if the season will continue. The 22-team field will be announced live on NCAA.com on Tuesday, May 21 at 4 p.m., with 11 automatic qualifiers and 11 at-large selections.

