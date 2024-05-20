Sports
Severe weather: Tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail reported in Central Plains storms
CNN
—
Millions of people in parts of the Central Plains are at risk of severe weather Sunday after storms in several states led to several reported tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and damaging winds.
There have been at least 10 tornado reports in Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma since Sunday evening. At least one tornado has been spotted in each of these states, including an extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado that ripped a path toward Oklahoma City, the National Weather Service said. . The agency warned people in the twister's path: To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!
Destructive wind gusts of 80 to 100 mph could occur, with localized extreme gusts of more than 100 mph possible, the Storm Prediction Center warned. Very large hail and some tornadoes are also expected.
Kansas saw some of the strongest winds on Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 100 mph were recorded at the state's Salina Regional Airport, and gusts of more than 80 mph were also reported in the towns of Russell. and Hutchinson.
Baseball-sized hail hit Ellis, Kansas, and Moorewood, Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service. Hail larger than 2.5 inches in diameter was reported in at least two other Kansas cities.
In its outlook for Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center said the storm system includes the potential for a derecho, which produces widespread, long-lived, straight-line winds associated with a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms.
We're really trying to highlight the worst and most damaging wind event you can expect with just one word, Matt Elliott, warning coordination meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center, told CNN last year. when you hear that term it means we are talking about something very serious.
Severe weather in Houston Thursday included a derecho with winds of 100 miles per hour.
On Sunday, parts of Florida's east coast face a marginal risk, level 1 of 5, for severe thunderstorms. Large hail could be possible, the newspaper said Storm Prediction Center.
Central America faces an increasing threat of severe weather and excessive rainfall through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
On Monday, the risk of severe thunderstorms drops to two minor levels 2 of 5 severe storm risks: one for the Central Plains and one for part of the Great Lakes. Cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City and Omaha are most at risk from storms, where large to very large hail, damaging winds and the chance of a tornado are possible. A Level 1 threat is spreading from northwestern Colorado east into parts of Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois, and includes the cities of Detroit, Grand Rapids and Wichita. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Central Plains Monday evening into the overnight hours, the Storm Prediction Center said. Additional, more isolated, strong to severe storms are possible from the Middle Mississippi Valley to Lower Michigan through Monday afternoon.
Chances for severe thunderstorms will continue across parts of the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday, according to the center. While damaging winds will be the main concern, large hail and tornadoes are also possible.
Meanwhile, Houston residents still picking up the pieces from Thursday's storms will face a very different hazard early next week: sweltering heat. It's a stark contrast to the soaking, windy weather in Harris County that killed at least seven people, damaged skyscrapers, toppled trees, downed power lines, caused a sewage leak and made debris-ridden roads impassable.
The heat index, which measures what the body actually feels, could reach triple digits next week, increasing health risks from weather's deadliest threat.
Days after the storm passes, power remains out to more than 296,000 homes and businesses in Harris County as of early Sunday evening. poweroutage.us. With ever-increasing heat and humidity, these residents without air conditioning will experience heat indexes from Sunday and Monday in the 90s to Tuesday and Wednesday in the 100s. Authorities have warned that restoring power to all customers will take weeks can last.
There are still widespread power outages in the Houston metro area. Take safety precautions when using generators, according to the National Weather Service in Houston. Also know the symptoms of heat exhaustion/stroke, with high temperatures around 90 degrees this weekend. Don't overextend yourself during the cleanup process.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/19/weather/central-plains-severe-weather-storm-sunday/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Severe weather: Tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail reported in Central Plains storms
- Jake Gyllenhaal sings Boyz II Men's “End of the Road”
- Mitsotakis' statement casts a shadow over the process of normalization of Turkish-Greek relations
- See Food, Eat Food at Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival 2024
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- Queen thought Meghan's wedding dress was too white as Sussexes celebrate 6th anniversary
- Elon Musk launches Starlink satellite internet service in Indonesia
- Biden addresses the Israel-Hamas conflict in his opening speech
- The United States beat Kazakhstan 10-1 at the Hockey World Cup
- New insights into health challenges and risk factors leading to metabolic syndrome
- Hyderabad Junior Fashion Week 2024, where style meets empowerment
- China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine is a major concern for the United States, official says