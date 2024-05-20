Severe weather: Tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail reported in Central Plains storms





Millions of people in parts of the Central Plains are at risk of severe weather Sunday after storms in several states led to several reported tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and damaging winds.

There have been at least 10 tornado reports in Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma since Sunday evening. At least one tornado has been spotted in each of these states, including an extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado that ripped a path toward Oklahoma City, the National Weather Service said. . The agency warned people in the twister's path: To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!

Destructive wind gusts of 80 to 100 mph could occur, with localized extreme gusts of more than 100 mph possible, the Storm Prediction Center warned. Very large hail and some tornadoes are also expected.

Kansas saw some of the strongest winds on Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 100 mph were recorded at the state's Salina Regional Airport, and gusts of more than 80 mph were also reported in the towns of Russell. and Hutchinson.

Baseball-sized hail hit Ellis, Kansas, and Moorewood, Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service. Hail larger than 2.5 inches in diameter was reported in at least two other Kansas cities.

In its outlook for Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center said the storm system includes the potential for a derecho, which produces widespread, long-lived, straight-line winds associated with a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms.

We're really trying to highlight the worst and most damaging wind event you can expect with just one word, Matt Elliott, warning coordination meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center, told CNN last year. when you hear that term it means we are talking about something very serious.

Severe weather in Houston Thursday included a derecho with winds of 100 miles per hour.

On Sunday, parts of Florida's east coast face a marginal risk, level 1 of 5, for severe thunderstorms. Large hail could be possible, the newspaper said Storm Prediction Center.

Central America faces an increasing threat of severe weather and excessive rainfall through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, the risk of severe thunderstorms drops to two minor levels 2 of 5 severe storm risks: one for the Central Plains and one for part of the Great Lakes. Cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City and Omaha are most at risk from storms, where large to very large hail, damaging winds and the chance of a tornado are possible. A Level 1 threat is spreading from northwestern Colorado east into parts of Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois, and includes the cities of Detroit, Grand Rapids and Wichita. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Central Plains Monday evening into the overnight hours, the Storm Prediction Center said. Additional, more isolated, strong to severe storms are possible from the Middle Mississippi Valley to Lower Michigan through Monday afternoon.

Chances for severe thunderstorms will continue across parts of the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday, according to the center. While damaging winds will be the main concern, large hail and tornadoes are also possible.

Meanwhile, Houston residents still picking up the pieces from Thursday's storms will face a very different hazard early next week: sweltering heat. It's a stark contrast to the soaking, windy weather in Harris County that killed at least seven people, damaged skyscrapers, toppled trees, downed power lines, caused a sewage leak and made debris-ridden roads impassable.

The heat index, which measures what the body actually feels, could reach triple digits next week, increasing health risks from weather's deadliest threat.

Days after the storm passes, power remains out to more than 296,000 homes and businesses in Harris County as of early Sunday evening. poweroutage.us. With ever-increasing heat and humidity, these residents without air conditioning will experience heat indexes from Sunday and Monday in the 90s to Tuesday and Wednesday in the 100s. Authorities have warned that restoring power to all customers will take weeks can last.

There are still widespread power outages in the Houston metro area. Take safety precautions when using generators, according to the National Weather Service in Houston. Also know the symptoms of heat exhaustion/stroke, with high temperatures around 90 degrees this weekend. Don't overextend yourself during the cleanup process.