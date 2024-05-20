Boston's professional women's hockey team plays Game 1 in front of a sold-out crowd





LOWELL – Game 1 of the first Walter Cup final in women's hockey went to Boston in front of its home crowd for a moment bigger than sports. It was a moment to make history. The first-ever Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) playoff final round took place between Boston and Minnesota. Playing for a sold out audience “This is such a beautiful venue, such a great event and the people are so excited and the team is great,” Boston hockey fan Joellen said in disbelief as he watched a sold-out crowd support women who were living a dream that felt so far away. “I never thought I would be able to see this as a little girl.” And the players put on a show. The teams went toe-to-toe and traded goals throughout the match, but Boston took the win 4-3. Women's hockey competition makes history “It's a huge responsibility to build a legacy here in Boston,” said PWHL Boston Captain Hilary Knight. Boston is one of six leading teams in the first year of the professional league. “To finally break through and experience this historic year, it means everything.” Now there are only two tournaments left, with a trophy on the line and an MVP award named after the league's biggest supporter and history-maker herself. “What's happening in women's sports now is people are thinking about investing in us,” said Billie Jean King, who attended the game at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. “We were the leaders, the first. It's different now, there are many more people who believe in us. The players are organized, there are associations, there are unions now, they know how to fight.” A fight that continues both on and off the ice. “Girls now have the dream. Now girls have the dream to play professional hockey in the PWHL,” King said. PWHL Boston and PWHL Minnesota are back at the Tsongas Center for Game 2 on Tuesday night and a full house is once again expected. More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/boston-pwhl-womens-hockey-walter-cup-final-lowell/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos