Bears take on Washington, Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament

BERKELEY The California baseball team returns to the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament for the third straight season on Tuesday when it takes on ninth seed Washington in the opening round of pool play. The Golden Bears and Huskies are the third game of the day, kicking off at Scottsdale Stadium at 7 p.m. Cal wraps up pool play Thursday by taking on No. 1 Arizona State. Cal (34-18, 17-13 Pac-12) enters tournament play on a four-game winning streak after sweeping Washington this week thanks to consecutive extra-inning victories. The Bears' 34 wins are the most since Cal won 36 in 2015. Washington (19-29-1, 10-20 Pac-12) enters the tournament as the No. 9 seed thanks to a loss at Washington State on Saturday. The Huskies are 1-1 in neutral court games this season. Arizona (33-20, 19-7 Pac-12) was crowned regular-season champions with a 4-3 victory over No. 6 Oregon State on Saturday. With the win, the Wildcats secured the top seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and will face the Bears on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated the Bears at Stu Gordon Stadium earlier this season. They are 1-2 in neutral court games this season. HOW TO FOLLOW FAST HITS Cal ended its regular season by winning four straight. The Bears have been red hot since April 10, winning 18 of their last 22 games. During that stretch, the Bears hit .294 and averaged seven runs per game, with 32 home runs. The pitching staff was also brilliant, posting a 4.59 ERA with a 3.2 k/bb ratio and holding opponents to a .243 average.

The Bears added two more walk-off wins to their magical 2024 season. Cal got a walk-off home run from Peyton Schulze to win Friday's game 6-5 in 11 innings. The next day, Seth Gwynn smoked a single to center field that gave the Bears a 4-3 win. The Bears ended their home slate with eight walk-off wins at Stu Gordon Stadium. Cal's won 22 home games in 2024, the most since Cal went 22-11 in 2011.

First year duo PJ Moutzouridis And Jarren Adwincula were a dynamic 1-2 punch at the top of the order. When Moutzuridis hits in the first two spots in the lineup, the Bears are a combined 22-14. When Advincula hits the first or second Cal, it is 19-10.

And were a dynamic 1-2 punch at the top of the order. When Moutzuridis hits in the first two spots in the lineup, the Bears are a combined 22-14. When Advincula hits the first or second Cal, it is 19-10. Rodney Green Jr. hit his fourteenth home run on Saturday, tying his career-high as a sophomore. He now has 34 for his career, which ranks ninth all-time in program history. He is two behind former teammate Dylan Beavers (2020-22) and is in eighth place. Cal hit six home runs last week, giving him 77 for the year. The 77 home runs rank fourth in the Pac-12 and 71 st in the nation. The Bears average 1.48 home runs per game, which is also fourth-most in the Pac-12. Under head coach Mike New Cal has finished in the top 10 for home runs in a single season four times. The 77 home runs are the fifth most ever. With three more home runs, Cal will hit 80 home runs as a team for the fifth time in its 129-year history.

WHIP It Good: With just 34 innings pitched, relief pitcher Tyler Statsiowski doesn't qualify for the minimum for the Pac-12 leaders, but his 0.99 WHIP (Walks+hits+innings pitched) is elite and would be around the nation's leaders .

In his last outing against Washington State, he threw three innings, retiring all nine batters he faced while striking out five. For the year, he is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .186 against him.

Against the Huskies on Saturday, Peyton Schulze hit his 21st double of the season. That ranks 21st in the country and second in the Pac-12. Schulze joined Jon Zuber (1990), Brennan Boesch (2005) and Tony Renda (2010) for seventh all-time with his double against the Huskies. With four more doubles he will tie Jeff Kent (1987) for third place in one season. The program record is 28, set by Xavier Nady in 1998.

hit his 21st double of the season. That ranks 21st in the country and second in the Pac-12. SERIES HISTORY Tuesday will mark the fourth time this season and the 96th time the Bears and Huskies have faced off. Cal is 56-39 all-time against Washington and is 14-3 against the HuskiesMike Newera. The Bears defeated the Huskies last weekend at Stu Gordon Stadium, winning the final 4-3 in 10 innings.

Thursday marks the 206th time the Wildcats and Golden Bears have faced off. The series dates back to 1951, when Arizona had a 119-84 lead. The Wildcats have won eight in a row against the Bears thanks to a three-game sweep of the Bears at Stu Gordon Stadium from April 5-7. The last time out, the Wildcats defeated the Bears 4-3 on April 7. NEXT ONE If the Bears exit the pool stage of the tournament, Cal will play in the semifinals on Friday. Game 1 of Friday's semifinals is scheduled for a first pitch at 2:30 p.m., while Game 2 starts at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. STAY POSTED For Cal baseball coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalBaseball), Instagram(@CalBaseball), and Facebook (/CalBaseball/).

