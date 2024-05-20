Mark Wells passes away | wtol.com





Mark Wells played at Bowling Green from 1975 to 1979 before joining the U.S. Olympic team in 1980.

GREEN BOWLING, Ohio Bowling Green State University announced the death of one of their most famous alumni on Sunday. Mark Wells, who was a star for the Falcons hockey team in 1970 and played hockey for the gold medal-winning United States Olympic team, has died. Wells played at Bowling Green from 1975 to 1979. One of Wells' teammates on the Falcons team, Ken Morrow, was also a member of the Olympic gold medal team that famously defeated the Russians in Lake Placid in 1980 in what is affectionately referred to as the Miracle on Ice. Although Wells was selected in the 1977 NHL Entry Draft and signed with the Montreal Canadiens organization, he never played a game in the NHL and retired in 1982. Born in 1957 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Wells was elected to the Bowling Green State University Hall of Fame in 1992. Want more from WTOL 11? Download the WTOL 11 weather app for the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar! Download the WTOL 11 news app here. Start your morning fresh and end your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 weather forecast delivered straight to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list! Stay informed about what's happening in your community with a 24/7 livestream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

