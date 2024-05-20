No. 3 Men's tennis ends the season as National Runners-Up

Stillwater, Okla. Second-seeded No. 3 Texas Men's Tennis (27-4, 7-0 Big 12) finished the 2024 season as National Runners-Up after falling to fourth-seeded No. 4 TCU (28-4, 5 -2 Big 12), 4-3, in the NCAA Championship Final on Sunday at the Greenwood Tennis Center. The Longhorns finish the year with the second-most wins in a season for the program since 2010, while reaching their fourth Final Four in the past five years.

Despite TCU claiming the doubles point and the first singles match, the Longhorns rallied with wins over freshman No. 40 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly at number 2, senior Cleeve Harper at number 6 and senior number 5 Micah Braswell at number 2 for a 3-2 lead with two games left in third sets. However, the Horned Frogs were able to come out of both for the win. It was the third of Texas' four losses this season, decided in the third set of the final singles match.

“I'm so proud of this team and I'm hurting for them because they wanted it so bad,” the head coach said Bruce Berque said. “The margins are super close, and we saw that in TCU's game against Ohio State, and our game against Tennessee, and tonight was no different. It's going to hurt, and there's nothing you can do to take that away, but I'm sure when the dust settles, they'll be able to look back and be proud of what they did together. We've done a lot, and the most important thing is that these guys will have these relationships and memories together forever, and without a doubt they will be friends for life, and hopefully they can get a lot out of this experience that they will spend the rest of their lives will carry with them.”

All three Longhorns singles winners were later named to the All-Tournament Team at their respective positions.

On track 3, Gilles-Arnaud Bailly earned Texas' first victory by defeating No. 73 Pedro Vives 6-2, 6-1. The freshman won the first three games of the match, with a two-point break in the second game. Bailly threatened to earn another two-point break, but Vives was able to hold on for his first win of the match. From then on, the next three games remained on serve before Bailly broke on a deuce point to win the first set. The final game of the first set was the first of three games going to deuce, with Bailly taking them all to give him a 2–0 lead in the second. Bailly capitalized on his momentum by winning the next three games of the set, including two more points for 5–0. Vives ended Bailly's 7-0 run with the score at 5-1, but the freshman would close out the match with a hold in the next game.

Harper tied the match, 2-2, with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Tomas Jirousek on Court 6. The Texas senior earned a two-point hold and then swept the second game before intermission, but Jirousek broke back for 2. -1. From there, the next four games went from the first set to two, with Harper winning the first three and Jirousek breaking the last 5-2. The final two games of the set remained on serve, giving Harper the win. He opened the second set with a break and then a deuce-point hold for 2-0. The next four matches were then held before Harper broke on a deuce point for 5–2, then stayed on a deuce point for the match.

Micah Braswell gave Texas the 3-2 lead in the match with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 top-10 victory over No. 7 Jake Fearnley on court 2. Fearnley opened the match by winning consecutive two points for 2- 0, including what would be the only break of the set in the first game. Braswell had a chance to get the break back on a deuce point later in the set, but Fearnley held on for 5-3 en route to the 6-4 win. The first four games of the second set were all breaks, and after Braswell claimed the last of these, he held a 3–2 lead as part of a 4–0 run for 5–2. Fearnley ended the run with a hold, but Braswell also held on for a deuce point to knot the match at one set apiece. In the deciding set, Braswell took the first two games with a two-point break, followed by a hold. Fearnley held out in the third game, but Braswell responded with a 4-0 run for the win. Braswell's victory set him an undefeated doubles record with a perfect 22-0 record.

TCU tied the match, 3-3, with No. 13 Jack Pinnington's 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over senior No. 2 Spizzirri at No. 1. After Pinnington held the opening match of the match, Spizzirri went run at 5-0. Pinnington managed to hold on for 5-2, but Spizzirri would do the same to take the first set. The second set started with the first three games being broken, with each player collecting two-point breaks in games one and two, before Spizzirri held the score at 3-1. At 4-2, Spizzirri threatened to take the lead further with two break points, but Pinnington managed to hold on to a deuce point for 4-3 and then break on another deuce point for 4-4. That started what would become a 5-0 run to win the second set and take a 1-0 lead in the third set. Pinnington led the final set 2-1 and collected the first break of the set for 3-1 and then consolidated it on a deuce point for 4-1. That was the first of two chances for Spizzirri to break back within two points, but Pinnington managed to hold both for 5-2 and then broke for the win.

All eyes then turned to court 5, where sophomore No. 56 Jonas Braswell eventually finished at number 77 Sebastian Gornzy, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. The first six games of the match remained on serve, with each player earning a two-point lead in the process, before Braswell took the first break of the match for 4-3. Gornzy broke back in the next game to secure a run where he would win four of the last five games in the first set. Braswell responded with a two-point break in the opening game of the second set, which proved crucial as the remaining games of the set remained on serve. Gorzny took the first three games of the third set with a break in the second before Braswell held firm and then collected a two-point break for 3-2. Braswell's break was the first of four straight games that were all abandoned, giving Gorzny a 5-3 lead. Gorzny bucked the trend by holding serve to give TCU the win.

Earlier, TCU had taken a brief 2-0 lead as a junior No. 90 Pierre-Yves Bailly was defeated by No. 78 Lui Maxted, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 4. Maxted started the match on a 3-0 run, claiming back-to-back two points in the last two. From then on, the next four games remained on serve before Maxted broke to take the first set. Bailly broke to open the second set, but Maxted broke back and went on a 4-0 run. The next two games remained on serve, with Bailly holding a deuce point for 5-3, before Bailly secured a break for 5-4. However, Maxted broke back for the win in the next match.

TCU had taken the early 1-0 lead by securing the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and 1. At No. 2 Micah Braswell and oldest Eshan Talluri fell in their match against Pinnington and Gornzy 6-3. At 3-3, TCU earned the first break of the match, starting a 3-0 run that ended with a two-point break for the win.

The Horned Frogs earned the doubles point on Court 1, where the duo of No. 26 Spizzirri and senior Siem Woldeab fell to Fearnley and Vives, 6-4. TCU opened the match with a break in the first game, but Spizzirri and Woldeab earned the break back after a two point for 3-3. In the next game, the Horned Frog duo regained their lead with a two-point break for 4-3, and the remaining games remained on serve, giving TCU a 1-0 lead in the match.

In the remaining match Harper and freshmen Lucas Brown led against the No. 63 tandem of Maxted and Duncan Chan, 5-4, at No. 3 before play stopped. At 1-1, Chan and Maxted broke on a deuce point for 2-1, but Harper and Brown broke back to tie the match. From then on, the remaining games remained on serve before the match went unfinished in the 10th game.

The Longhorns then return to the courts in Stillwater for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, including Spizzirri, Micah Braswell , Gilles-Arnaud Bailly And Jonas Braswell in singles on Monday, and the duo of Spizzirri and Harper in doubles from Tuesday.

#4 TCU 4, #3 Texas 3

Singles Order of finish (4,3,6,2,1,5)

1. #13 Jack Pinnington (TCU) def. #2 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

2. #5 Micah Braswell (OFF) final #7 Jake Fearnley (TCU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

3. #40 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (UT) final #73 Pedro Vives (TCU) 6-2, 6-1

4. #78 Lazy Maxted (TCU) def. #90 Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 6-2, 6-4

5. #77 Sebastian Gorzny (TCU) def. #56 Jonas Braswell (UT) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

6. Cleeve Harper (UT) final Tomas Jirousek (TCU) 6-3, 6-2