Sports
Canucks have to 'want that big moment' against Oilers in Game 7, coach says
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) All season long, the Vancouver Canucks have preached resilience.
Now comes the ultimate test.
After an ugly one 5-1 loss Against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Canucks must once again show they can bounce back as the two teams prepare for Game 7 on Monday night in the second round of the playoff series.
Our job right now is we have to flush this game, coach Rick Tocchet said. Obviously some guys know they need to play better. And you have 48 hours to get your energy back. That's just the way it is.
It's a game 7. People would kill if they were in this situation right now. And we have to act as if we want to be in that situation.
Closing out a series against the Oilers was never going to be easy, Canucks right winger Brock Boeser said. It took Vancouver two chances to knock off the Nashville Predators in the first round, he noted.
“I think we knew from the start that this (second round) was going to be a tough series and it went back and forth,” he said. I think that's the beauty of playoff hockey. We need to forget this one, focus on playing better the next game and make that effort.
Vancouver hasn't lost consecutive games since March 25 and 28, but the stakes haven't been higher this season.
The winner will face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals on Monday.
Vancouver should treat Game 7 like any other game and as a great opportunity, Canucks captain Quinn Hughes said.
If you had told us in September that we would have this opportunity, we probably would have taken it. We probably would have done it three or four weeks ago, he said. Well, be excited.
The Canucks know there was room for improvement on Saturday.
Edmonton defeated Vancouver 27-15, and the Oilers blocked 12 more attempts. The Canucks also had 25 shots miss the net.
I mean, it's not a recipe for success, said Elias Pettersson. Obviously we have won games when we don't have many shots. But it is what it is. They won today. It's a seven-game series for a reason. I won't focus on that.
The Oilers also stifled the Canucks' power play, with Vancouver going 0 for 4 with the man advantage. The Canucks have not scored on their last twelve power plays going back to Game 3.
Apparently not good enough, Hughes said. And we had to be ready to go. We want to be at our best when it really matters. And we should.
A veteran of 145 NHL playoff games during his time as a player, Tocchet is well aware of what it takes to win in tough situations.
He wants his players to stick together heading into Monday's game. He wants them to work short shifts and play with desperation.
These are big moments and you look for guys who want that, want that big moment. Don't be afraid of it. Go after it. That's my advice to everyone, Tocchet said. There are a lot of players and teams that will be watching that match. I think we play the game as players standing on that stage. Play like you want to be a hero on Monday. That's what I think.
