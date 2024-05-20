Men's lacrosse defeats Bowdoin 19-11 in NCAA semifinals





Next game: vs tufts 26-05-2024 | 1:00 pm Be able to. 26 (Sun) / 1:00 PM vs Tufts History ROCHESTER, NY RIT junior Clifford Gaston scored a career-high nine points and matched his career-high with seven goals to lead the Tigers to a 19-11 victory over Bowdoin in the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Semifinals Sunday at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers led 4-3 after the first quarter and outscored the Polar Bears, 4-1 in the second quarter and led 8-4 at halftime. RIT led 14-7 after the third quarter and had a 5-4 lead in the fourth quarter. RIT (21-2) advances to the national championship game and will play Tufts in next Sunday's national championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. HOW IT HAPPENED Gaston and graduate student Jake Erikson scored two goals each in the Tiger's first 4-0 run. Erickson's goal after an assist from senior Dylan Bruno with 7:36 left in the quarter, RIT gave a four-goal lead.

RIT entered the weekend with the nation's best man-up offense, posting a 59.4 percent conversion rate and going 3-for-4 Sunday with the extra attacker.

Gaston (109 points) and Erickson (103 points) are the fourth and fifth Tigers, respectively, to surpass the 100-point mark in a season.

Gaston's first goal was the 150th of his career, putting him sixth on the career goals list. He ranks tied for 10th on RIT's career scoring list with 224 career points.

Pilcher scored two goals and an assist and is two points shy of tying David Thering for second all-time in scoring (290 points).

RIT was ranked No. 2 in the latest USILA Division III poll, while Bowdoin was No. 14.

