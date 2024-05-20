King of college tennis! TCU wins first NCAA championship





STILLWATER, OK. TCU is the president of the college tennis world. The Horned Frogs won their first NCAA D1 Men's Tennis Championship on Sunday, defeating No. 2 Texas 4-3 at the Greenwood Tennis Center. With TCU (28-4) down 3-2, Jack Pinnington , took without doubt the most important victory of his career and leveled the score. Pinnington, who defeated 25 opponents during the 2023-2024 season, edged past No. 2 Elliot Spizzirri on court one, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Spizzirri topped the ITA singles rankings throughout the regular season. With the score tied at 3-3, the match was decided in a winner-take-all third set between TCU's Sebastian Gorzny and Jonah Braswell of the Longhorns. Gorzny, ranked number 78 nationally, took set one over 56e– put Braswell at 7-5, but dropped the second frame by a 4-6 margin. Gorzny earned three straight break points at Braswell's expense, setting up a 6-3 match clincher in the third set. TCU became the second Big 12 program to hoist the NCAA chalice. Texas claimed the crown in 2019. The Horned Frogs have now won three national titles in as many seasons, having captured back-to-back ITA Indoor National Championships in 2022 and 2023. No program within the NCAA ranks has won more in that span. It's fitting that TCU's first-ever national outdoor championship came at the expense of Texas (27-4) in their last battle as Big 12 rivals. Sunday's grand final marked their eighth meeting in the last two years and second place with a national title on the line. TCU defeated the Longhorns 4-in the 2023 Indoor National Championship. The Horned Frogs are 3-1 against Texas in doubles since 2023, earning championship earnings. The programs split the last two Big 12 Championship tournament finals. Gorzny captured his second straight national championship for TCU at the expense of Texas on court five. He capped the 4-0 shutout of the Horned Frogs in the final of the 2023 Indoor Nationals with a 6-4, 6-1 toppling of Cleeve Harper. TCU defeated four conference champions en route to NCAA glory. The Horned Frogs defeated Big West champion UC Irvine in the first round and defeated No. 4 Kentucky and No. 1 Ohio State, the consensus SEC and Big 12 top dogs, in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The 2024 NCAA Championships also represented a TCU revenge tour of sorts. TCU entered the Big Dance in 2022 as a No. 1 seed, but was upset by Kentucky in the quarterfinals. Ohio State upended the Horned Frogs in the 2023 semifinals and February's ITA Indoor National Championship, denying TCU a three-peat in the latter. Texas won the 2024 Big 12 regular season and tournament titles with shutouts of the Horned Frogs. David Roditi is one of two active Horned Frog head coaches to win an NCAA championship alongside TCU Rifle's Karen Monez. TCU men's tennis joined rifle and women's golf as one of three Horned Frog athletic programs with an NCAA title under its belt since 1983. The championship win guarantees that TCU will retain the No. 1 ITA team ranking for the first time ever. TCU will also finish in the top 10 of the final 10 rankingseseason in a row, a feat no other program has accomplished. TCU improved to 56-33 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Roditi is now 30-9 on the offseason. Doubles results #63 Jake Fearnley / Pedro Vives (TCU) final #26 Elliot Spizzirri / Siem Woldeab (Texas): 6-4 Sebastian Gorzny (TCU) / Jack Pinnington (TCU) final Micah Braswell / Eshan Talluri (Texas): 6-3 Duncan Chan / Lazy Maxted (TCU) vs. Lucas Brown / Cleeve Harper (Texas): 4-5, incomplete Order of finishing: 2, 1 Singles results #13 Jack Pinnington (TCU) final #2 Elliot Spizziri (Texas): 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 #5 Micah Braswell (Texas) def. #7 Jake Fearnley (TCU): 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 #40 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (Texas) def. #73 Pedro Vives (TCU): 6-2, 6-1 #77 Lazy Maxted (TCU) final #90 Pierre-Yves Bailly (Texas): 6-2, 6-4 #78 Sebastian Gorzny (TCU) final #56 Jonah Braswell (Texas): 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 Cleeve Harper (Texas) def. Tomas Jirousek (TCU): 6-3, 6-2 Order of finish: 4, 3, 6, 2, 1, 5 Next one Four members of the Horned Frogs' national champion roster will extend their stay in Stillwater to compete in the NCAA Individual Championships, beginning Monday with the opening round of singles. Fearnley and Pinnington earned national seeds and automatic All-American status in singles. Gorzny and Vives will team up in doubles as the No. 9 ranked team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gofrogs.com/news/2024/5/20/mens-tennis-king-of-college-tennis-tcu-wins-first-ncaa-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos