Cozens leads Canada to 3-2 victory over Switzerland at the hockey world championship





Dylan Cozens scored twice and added an assist as Canada defeated Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday to remain undefeated at the Hockey World Cup. Canada, the defending champions, improved to 6-0 in the tournament, with one of those wins coming in overtime. Switzerland suffered its first defeat in six games. The win moved Canada to the top of the Group A standings with 17 points, two ahead of second-place Czech Republic. The Canadians will face the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Switzerland is third with 14 points. WATCH: Canada remains perfect with victory over Switzerland: Canada moves past Switzerland to remain perfect in the men's hockey world Nick Paul's winner lifts Canada to a 3-2 win over Switzerland for its sixth straight win at the Men's Hockey World Cup. “I like the way Dylan Cozens has stepped up offensively, but I like the way he's played without the puck. He's really taken his game to the next level defensively, he's keeping his shifts short and he's winning big face-offs,” said Canadian coach André. Tourigny. “He does a lot of things for us, and sometimes he's an unsung hero. He's a really big part of our team.” Nick Paul had the other goal for Canada, scoring in the second period to tie the match 2-2. Andrew Mangiapane added three assists, while John Tavares had two, as all three Canadian goals came on the man advantage. Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington made 20 saves, including on a Swiss penalty shot in the second inning, with the game tied at 2-2. Cozens opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 1:42 of the first. But after Kevin Fiala tied the score at 11:15, Roman Loeffel put the Swiss ahead 2-1 at 5:03 of the second. But Fiala's kneeling major and play misbehavior later in the second opened the door for Canada, who responded with two power-play goals. Cozens made it 2-2 at 8:26 before Paul scored the eventual game winner at 10:39. Cozens scored an assist as the Canadians took their one-goal lead in the third.

