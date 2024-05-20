Match report | St. Louis CITY SC falls to FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium





St. Louis CITY SC lost 3-1 to FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening at TQL Stadium. Lucho Acosta won, scoring a penalty for the hosts in the 26th minute before providing second-half assists for Yuya Kuba and Sergio Santos. CITY SC got on the board in the second half through Matt Miazga's own goal, but the goal ultimately turned out not to be enough to change the score. St. Louis returns to CITYPARK next Saturday to take on the Seattle Sounders.

Goal games

CIN: Luciano Acosta (penalty), 26th minute Luciano Acosta scored from a penalty with a right-footed shot.

CIN: Yuya Kubo (Luciano Acosta), 49th minute Yuya Kubo scored with a right footed shot from the right side of the penalty area.

STL: Matt Miazga (own goal), 54th minute Matt Miazga scored an own goal from the central position outside the penalty area.

CIN: Sergio Santos (Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano), 80th minute Sergio Santos scored with a left footed shot from the center of the penalty area.

Score overview

Summary of misconduct

STL: Hosei Kijima (note), 35

CIN: Ian Murphy (note), 36

STL: Sam Adeniran (note), 44

CIN: GK Roman Celentano; D Nick Hagglund D Matt Miazga, D Ian Murphy (Kipp Keller 86); M Bret Halsey (Yamil Asad 67), M Obinna Nwobodo, M Pavel Boeka, M Luca Orellano, M Luciano Acosta (Malik Pinto 86); F Yuya Kubo (Sergio Santos 67), F Gerardo Valenzuela (Kevin Kelsy 59)

Substitutions not used: GK Alec Cann, D Miles Robinson, D Isaiah Foster, M Steven Jimenez

TOTAL RECORDINGS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; ERRORS: 12; OUTSIDE SIDES: 3; CORNERS: 5; SAVES: 3

STL: GK Roman mustache; D Nikolas Dyhr (Tim Parker 46), D Joakim Nilsson, D Kyle Hiebert D Akil Watts; M Hosei Kijima (Tom Ostrk 46), M Njabulo Blom (Chris Durkin 60), M Clio Pompeu (Indiana Vassilev 60), M Aziel Jackson; F Sam Adeniran (Edward Lwen 75), F Klaus

Substitutions not used: GK Ben Lundt F Nkkvi Thrisson, D Jake Nerwinski, M Rasmus Alm

TOTAL RECORDINGS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; ERRORS: 15; OUTSIDE SIDES: 1; CORNERS: 4; SAVES: 5

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistant referees: Eric Weisbrod, Chantal Boudreau

Fourth official: Ismir Pekmic

USED ​​TO BE: Fotis Bazakos

AVAR: Joseph Batko

Location: TQL Stadium

Weather: Partly cloudy, 76 degrees

