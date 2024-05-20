'Stripped for Boeser': Hockey world reacts to Brock Boeser missing Game 7 due to blood clotting issues

Article content News that is at the top Vancouver Canucks Winger Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 due to blood clotting problems that hit the hockey world hard on Sunday. The story was first reported by Vancouver hockey commentator Irfaan Gaffar.

Article content Boeser is Vancouver's leading scorer with seven goals and 12 points in 12 games in the 2024 playoffs. He played on the top line with JT Miller and Pius Suter.

Article content Here's some of the reaction in Vancouver, Edmonton and around the NHL: Sports commentator Irfaan Gaffar@irfgaffar from Vancouver Brock Boeser will not be available for the Canucks in game seven on Monday. If they make progress, his status is unclear. Yes, it is a blood clotting problem. Again, this is fortunately not career or life threatening. They're going to take it easy and see how Brock progresses. Sports nets Elliotte Friedman Vancouver Canucks Winger Brock Boeser is expected to miss Game 7 against Edmonton due to a blood clotting problem. The exact time for his return is unknown, but several sources emphasize that fortunately this is not considered a life-threatening situation. Vancouver hockey writer Daniel Wagner @passittobulis Devastating news for Brock Boeser and the Canucks. All that matters now is Boeser's long-term health. Nucks misconduct hockey blog writer Harsunder Singh Hunjan @HarsunderHunjan I really hope Boeser does well and makes a full recovery! The poor man has been through so much in his young life. The entire #Canucks nation is with you Brock Boeser! Let's get him victory tomorrow!

Article content

Article content The hockey cult Kurt Leavins @KurtLeavins You never want to see this, no matter who you cheer for. Hoping for a full recovery for Boeser. Vancouver fan Rob Sampare Brotchie @canucker101 Get well soon Canucks Brock Boeser. Oilers fan Lynn Mercereau @lynnmercereau This is bigger than hockey Sports gambling analyst Rachel Doerrie @racheldoerrie Too bad for Boeser. He has been through so much in recent years. I loved watching him make a fantastic recovery this season. Hockey doesn't matter in these moments. I just hope Brock gets healthy I can't believe this has to be said, but it does: the nature of Boeser's blood clot is no one's business and we don't need to add vaccine conspiracy theories to the nuclear toxic wasteland that is currently Canucks/Oilers Twitter . Hope for a speedy recovery and leave it at that. Canucks fan Alece Anderson @AleceAnderson I'm so sad for him, it's just one thing after another. I hope he's doing well Daniel Wagner @passittobulis Win it for Boeser. Oilers fan K-JAM @KevinJamieson86 Boeser is a great hockey player and a thorn in the side of the Oilers. I wish he played tomorrow, and I hope he finds the good health he needs soon.

Article content Sports commentator Randip Janda @RandipJanda Terrible news on the Brock Boeser front. Fortunately, it is not life-threatening, but still frightening. I wish him a speedy recovery and return to full health. Rinkwide Vancouver commentator Jeff Paterson @patersonjeff If ever a player could have played the treatment card instead of talking to the media after a tough loss, it was Brock Boeser last night. To his credit, he showed up, answered pointed questions, owned his performance and today we learned he is out for Game 7 with a blood clot. Oilers fan Reese Campbell @LarisseAtalie As an Oilers fan, I wish Boeser nothing but the best as he navigates his health matters. When he first came to YVR, he lived in a hotel I managed (all the young Canucks did) and he and his family were nothing but friendly and cordial to the hotel staff. This was rare and so appreciated. Sportsnet radio play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor @BatchHockey You just have to feel terrible for Brock Boeser. He has overcome so much adversity and had such a great season. Hoping for a speedy and full recovery for him. It's just a big blow that this is happening now.

Article content Sports commentator Brendan Kobliuk JABO Vancouver from Vancouver Playoffs are about heroes. Some heroes you see coming, and others you never expected. Hopefully there are guys in the locker room who see Brock Boeser's absence as their opportunity to step up and be that hero. This team is going to need it. Oilers fan Brock W. Harrison @BrockWHarrison Yes. As much as I want the Oilers to win, and as much as Boeser has dominated them at times this series, you never want to see this. Edmonton Journal hockey writer Jim Matheson @jimmathesonnhl Brock Boeser is a great player and scorer. It was a major playoff threat for the Canucks. Blood clotting problems are serious problems. Wish him the best Sportsnet commentator Iain MacIntyre @imacSportsnet I must feel terrible for Brock. Longest-tenured Canuck who emerged better and stronger after two years of fear. It's as if the hockey gods have called a special meeting. They were not happy. They were like, You mean the Canucks might still win this thing with their third goalie?! What else can we do? Brock Boeser!

Article content TSN reporter Farhan Lalji Big loss for #Canucks leading scorer in the playoffs. Even if the team makes it to Game 7, it doesn't sound like Boeser's return is imminent. The team's playoff mantra was: Resilient. That would have been tested on Monday evening anyway, even more so now. Canucks fan Trent Leith @trentl14 You are joking. Brock Boeser finally reached his potential as a goal scorer with over 40 goals and is tied for fourth in the playoffs with seven goals in twelve games. Then he has to leave the series just before a crucial game seven at home. This poor man can't catch a break. #Canucks Oilers fan X-JESSE @97OrangeCrush29 speedy recovery for Brock Boeser. All the best. Oil country The hockey spot @nhlspotlight Oilers Twitter hasn't disappointed with the Boeser news. I respect each and every one of you who stood up for him. Canucks fan @NotoriousGman88 No Boeser. No Demko. If the Canucks make it, that would be MASSIVE! The hockey cult David Staples @dstaples Brock Boeser has been damn impressive this series, both shooting the puck and defending. Reminded me of Jari Kurri at times. I wish him the best in recovering from his blood clotting problem. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch (asked what it's like to suddenly lose a top player ): It's great when you lose a player like that. Your lineup is obviously weaker without a top player. I've seen it countless times. but it's amazing how guys are stepping up. Everyone steps up and collectively. Sometimes you're just a better team. In the long term it's not a recipe for success, but in the short term you look at what happened when the Boston series lost (Brad (Marchand (due to injury) (. Yes, we have to be ready. We have to anticipate a team that's really going to step up their game.

