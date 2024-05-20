Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today May 20, 2024: Abhishek propels SRH before rain spoils Royals' hopes of a top-2 finish





Follow all updates here: May 20, 2024 1:17 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: 'He can't digest it…': Rayudu fired live on air over 'CSK should give RCB one of their IPL trophies' comment After an exciting match on the field, fans witnessed another RCB-CSK match with Varun Aaron and Ambati Rayudu chatting on air Read the full story here May 20, 2024 12:49 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: 'Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir' tipped for blockbuster IPL 2024 final after RCB's stunning run to play-offs Harbhajan Singh made a huge prediction for the IPL 2024 final and hoped for a match between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Read the full story here May 20, 2024 12:27 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: 'Give me just one chance, it could be my last': RCB's IPL 2024 star breaks down recalling 'emotional journey' Swapnil Singh has played a crucial role in RCB's stunning comeback in the second half of IPL 2024 Read the full story here May 20, 2024 11:25 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: 'Maximum sixes this season, right?': Virat Kohli shows off his six-hitting skills for Chris Gayle May 20, 2024 11:21 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: 'If he performs against Pakistan, everyone will praise him': Hardik Pandya finds support from Raina after IPL horror Suresh Raina had a big comment on Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder struggled with his form during the IPL 2024. Read the full story here May 20, 2024 10:46 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: 'To Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya…': Nita Ambani's 'disappointing' dressing room message after MI's horror IPL 2024 run On Friday, after the defeat against LSG, MI owner Nita Ambani addressed the team and mentioned Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in her speech. Read the full story here May 20, 2024 9:41 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: MS Dhoni 'hasn't told anyone in CSK he's quitting', to make final decision: report MS Dhoni has not retired yet. The former Chennai Super Kings captain is expected to make a call on his future soon. Read the full story here May 20, 2024 9:05 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Virat Kohli was followed by another RCB legend into CSK dressing room to meet Dhoni after viral scene without handshake There was another RCB legend who followed Virat Kohli's act after a distraught MS Dhoni walked out as he had to wait for a post-match handshake. Read the full story here May 20, 2024 8:00 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Rohit Sharma's unclear, wordless post on Mumbai Indians adds fuel to speculation about the future May 20, 2024 7:48 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: IPL 2024 Playoffs: Teams, Full Schedule, Venues & Live Streaming The phase of the IPL 2024 competition is over and the play-offs will begin on Tuesday. Here are the details of the IPL 2024 play-offs. Read the full story here May 20, 2024 7:05 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: IPL 2024 points table after RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Royals drops to third, Sunrisers Hyderabad climbs to second The RR vs KKR match was abandoned, pushing Sanju Samson's side to the third position in the IPL 2024 league standings. Read the full story here May 20, 2024 7:04 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Rayudu's scream of pain, shocked reaction during commentary on Dhoni's dismissal in RCB vs CSK is unmissable May 20, 2024 6:08 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Won't be the last time we see MS Dhoni: Hayden thinks MSD will return to CSK in IPL 2025, but there's a twist Hayden, who played alongside Dhoni in the early years of IPL, suggested that Dhoni will definitely return to CSK but in a different capacity next year. Read the full story here May 20, 2024 6:03 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Virat Kohli's 708, Jasprit Bumrah on point, and RCB's revival: 10 interesting figures from the IPL 2024 league stage May 20, 2024 12:34 AM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Abhishek propels SRH before rain spoils Royals' hopes of a top-2 finish Hits 28-ball 66 as Sunrisers chase record 215 against Punjab Kings; rain in Guwahati forces RR and table toppers KKR to share points Read the full story here

