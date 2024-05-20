Camila Giorgi, who secretly quit tennis, accused of theft of antiques by the landlord





Camila Giorgi announced the news of her retirement from tennis on Instagram. Camila Giorgi, who secretly quit tennis and fled her country Italy to the US, has been accused of stealing antiques and failing to pay rent for six months. According to Fox sportsMs Giorgi and her family have several 'gaps' in tax returns. Before heading to the US, the 32-year-old lived in a rental property in Calenzano, Tuscany. Now her landlord has made a series of allegations against the former tennis star, Fox news further said citing reports in local Italian outlets. “They made half of our furniture disappear. Persian carpets, beautiful furniture, even an antique table weighing half a ton. We are talking about damage between 50 and 100,000 euros,” the landlord said. The Republic. The landlord also claimed that Ms Giorgi had not paid rent for six months before she suddenly disappeared. However, her father Sergio Giorgi has been in contact with the landlord. “I wrote to him that they should at least give us our things back. He reacted with disdain and said they were objects of little value. This is hateful behavior, for those like me who have suffered economic as well as emotional harm. said the landlord. “I don't know how much is true or how much Camila owes the state, but I know what she owes us. These objects are part of my mother's and my life: I want them back, at least as much of them, as we have lost hope because of the thousands and thousands of euros in overdue rent,” said the owner of the villa. Neighbors reportedly saw moving vans at the property and alerted the owner, who arrived at the villa to find the house nearly looted. Having not played since March, Ms. Giorgi initially made no public reference to her retirement. She eventually confirmed the news on Instagram. “To my dear fans, I am happy to formally announce my retirement from my tennis career. I am so grateful for your amazing love and support for so many years. I cherish all the wonderful memories,” she said in the post. The 32-year-old also used the platform to speak out about the allegations against her. “There have been many false rumors about my plans, so I look forward to providing more information about the exciting opportunities ahead. It's a pleasure to share my life with you and let's continue this journey together. With much love, Camila.” Local media said Ms Giorgi will appear before an investigating judge in Vicenza on July 16 for the first preliminary hearing of the investigation into the allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/camila-giorgi-who-secretly-quit-tennis-accused-of-stealing-antiques-by-landlord-5702906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos